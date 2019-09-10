State Street Raised Lhc Group (LHCG) Stake; Palisade Capital Management Has Boosted Position in Centene Del (CNC) by $8.63 Million

State Street Corp increased its stake in Lhc Group Inc (LHCG) by 1.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Street Corp bought 16,293 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.27% . The institutional investor held 848,841 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.10 million, up from 832,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Street Corp who had been investing in Lhc Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.14% or $5.07 during the last trading session, reaching $117.32. About 232,785 shares traded or 7.81% up from the average. LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) has risen 48.62% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical LHCG News: 02/05/2018 – LHC Group 1Q Adj EPS 63c; 29/03/2018 – LHC Group and Almost Family Announce Stockholder Approval and Closing of Merger of Equals Transaction; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group: Integration Expected to Continue to Be Implemented Over Next 12 to 18 Mos; 20/04/2018 – DJ LHC Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LHCG); 02/05/2018 – LHC Group Sees 2018 Net Service Revenue $1.81 Billion to $1.86 Billion; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group Updates 2018 Guidance for Combined Co; 11/05/2018 – Cortina Asset Management LLC Exits Position in LHC Group; 15/05/2018 – LHC Group Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – News On Almost Family Inc. (AFAM) Now Under LHCG; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group Sees 2018 Net Service Rev $1.84 Billion to $1.89 Billion

Palisade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 117.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc bought 162,843 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 300,995 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.98M, up from 138,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $46.23. About 5.13 million shares traded or 4.40% up from the average. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – CENTENE COMMENTS ON NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL PROCESS; 25/05/2018 – Centene’s Washington Subsidiary Selected For Medicaid Contract; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE – TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FINANCE A PORTION OF CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE RELATED TO ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF ASSETS OF FIDELIS CARE; 14/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE SAYS MADE INITIAL INVESTMENT IN RXADVANCE, A FULL-SERVICE PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER; 23/03/2018 – FTC: 20180865: Centene Corporation; MHM Services, Inc; 01/05/2018 – CENTENE PRICES OFFERING PRICES AT $107.50/SHR; 08/03/2018 Centene Subsidiaries Awarded Contract In Arizona; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SAYS LOWER MIN. MEDICAL SPENDING RULE MAY BENEFIT FIRM; 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Making $340M Contribution to State of New York for Health Initiatives

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold LHCG shares while 78 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 27.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 29.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Limited Liability Corporation reported 9,380 shares stake. The Pennsylvania-based Pitcairn Co has invested 0.04% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Intl Grp holds 22,244 shares. British Columbia Investment Corporation, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 298,244 shares. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Com Can has 0.01% invested in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) for 39,309 shares. Gideon Advsr holds 1,840 shares. Arizona State Retirement invested 0.06% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Lc, a Virginia-based fund reported 8,323 shares. Sageworth holds 0% or 325 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 0.01% invested in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) for 6,000 shares. Rothschild Investment Il reported 20,950 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Timpani Mngmt Llc holds 38,569 shares or 2.04% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins Communications The stated it has 0% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has invested 0% of its portfolio in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Century Incorporated reported 0.03% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG).

State Street Corp, which manages about $1281.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stmicroelectronics N V (NYSE:STM) by 46,121 shares to 22,379 shares, valued at $332,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc (NYSE:GCAP) by 105,473 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 702,576 shares, and cut its stake in Dillards Inc (NYSE:DDS).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Avalon Advsr Limited Liability Com accumulated 6,302 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has 0.06% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Three Peaks Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.81% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv, Netherlands-based fund reported 155,776 shares. Bluecrest Cap Limited has invested 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 0.07% or 6,252 shares. Osborne Cap Management Lc stated it has 194,180 shares or 2.01% of all its holdings. The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.08% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Strs Ohio reported 950,478 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. United Kingdom-based Bp Public Limited Company has invested 0.1% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Hbk Invests LP has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Bessemer Group reported 0% stake. Asset Management One Company Limited, a Japan-based fund reported 217,835 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De accumulated 607,828 shares. Conning Inc invested in 6,730 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

