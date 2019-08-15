State Street Raised Its Viacom New (VIAB) Position; 0 Analysts Bullish Rayonier Inc. (RYN)

State Street Corp increased Viacom Inc New (VIAB) stake by 13.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. State Street Corp acquired 2.09M shares as Viacom Inc New (VIAB)’s stock rose 5.20%. The State Street Corp holds 17.81M shares with $503.38 million value, up from 15.73M last quarter. Viacom Inc New now has $10.56B valuation. The stock decreased 2.96% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $25.93. About 6.85M shares traded or 65.69% up from the average. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 02/04/2018 – CBS is considering a bid to buy Viacom; 08/05/2018 – CBS & Viacom deal talks remain in gridlock after Shari Redstone’s concessions fail to aid talks, sources say. CBS CEO Leslie Moonves & its special committee are said to be adamant that Bob Bakish not be a part of this deal, including being on the combined company’s board; 04/04/2018 – CMO Today: Sorrell Investigation; CBS Submits Viacom Offer; Fullscreen Acquires Reelio; 22/05/2018 – Nickelodeon Renews Four Hit Series from Top-Ranked Preschool Portfolio; 03/04/2018 – VIACOM SHARES DOWN 3.9 PCT AFTER SOURCES TOLD REUTERS THAT CBS PLANS ALL-STOCK BID FOR VIACOM BELOW CURRENT VALUATION; CBS SHARES UP 1.2 PCT; 03/04/2018 – CBS Said to Make Lowball Offer for Viacom (Video); 16/05/2018 – NAATIONAL AMUSEMENTS INC (NAI) SAYS IT IN COURT FILING IT MADE CLEAR THAT IT WOULD RETAIN CONTROL OVER CBS, AND CBS REPEATEDLY DISCLOSED NAI’S CONTROL TO STOCKHOLDERS; 14/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: CBS, Viacom had agreed on price for deal before lawsuit; 25/04/2018 – VIACOM INC – MEDIA NETWORKS REVENUES INCREASED 1% TO $2.43 BLN IN QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – lt’s Time to “Answer That Question, or Take the Physical Challenge,” as Nickelodeon Brings Back Double Dare in Brand-New Series!

Among 6 analysts covering Viacom Inc (NASDAQ:VIAB), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Viacom Inc has $36 highest and $3100 lowest target. $34.17’s average target is 31.78% above currents $25.93 stock price. Viacom Inc had 8 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) earned “Neutral” rating by Macquarie Research on Wednesday, August 14. The stock of Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 14 by Guggenheim. RBC Capital Markets upgraded Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) on Friday, April 5 to “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Thursday, May 16. Loop Capital upgraded Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) rating on Friday, March 29. Loop Capital has “Buy” rating and $35 target. The rating was maintained by Barrington with “Buy” on Monday, February 25.

State Street Corp decreased Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) stake by 49,797 shares to 263,970 valued at $3.06M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Immune Design Corp (NASDAQ:IMDZ) stake by 64,765 shares and now owns 597,011 shares. Ishares Tr (CIU) was reduced too.

The stock increased 2.67% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $26.88. About 513,209 shares traded or 3.76% up from the average. Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) has declined 16.09% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical RYN News: 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER 1Q PROFORMA REV. $203.2M; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier 1Q Net $40.5M; 21/05/2018 – Rayonier Raises Dividend to 27c Vs. 25c; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER REPORTS 8% DIV BOOST; 11/04/2018 Rayonier Scheduled to Release First Quarter Earnings on May 2; 21/04/2018 – DJ Rayonier Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RYN); 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER INC RYN.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $31; 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE ’18 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER INC RYN.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.27/SHR; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 27C/SHR FROM 25C, EST. 25C