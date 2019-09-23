State Street Raised Fidelity National Financial (FNF) Position by $9.95 Million; Shares Rose; Old Republic International Increased Altria Group (MO) Position by $4.70 Million as Shares Declined

Old Republic International Corp increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 15.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Republic International Corp bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 746,750 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.36M, up from 646,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Republic International Corp who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $40.89. About 9.34 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Smokeable Products Segment Rev $5.41B

State Street Corp increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial (FNF) by 3.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Street Corp bought 248,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.45% . The institutional investor held 7.10M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $286.22M, up from 6.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Street Corp who had been investing in Fidelity National Financial for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $43.7. About 851,815 shares traded. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) has risen 6.99% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FNF News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Fidelity National Financial Inc -, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FNF); 19/03/2018 – STEWART: PACT TO BE BOUGHT BY FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL; 19/03/2018 – STEWART SAYS FIDELITY NATIONAL HAS REVERSE BREAK-UP FEE $50M; 19/03/2018 – Stewart Announces Agreement to be Acquired by Fidelity National Financial; 09/05/2018 – FNF Short-Interest Ratio Rises 60% to 8 Days; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Fincl Expects Stewart Deal to Be at Least 15% Accretive to Pro Forma 2017 Adjusted Net EPS at That Operational Cost Synergy Target; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 19/03/2018 – STEWART REPORTS PACT TO BE ACQUIRED BY FIDELITY NATIONAL FINL; 02/05/2018 – Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.30; 19/03/2018 – FNF HAS BEEN NEGOTIATING STEWART DEAL FOR 3-4 MONTHS: CALL

State Street Corp, which manages about $1341.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coupa Software Inc by 334,445 shares to 770,226 shares, valued at $97.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF) by 41,062 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.55M shares, and cut its stake in Allergan Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 30 investors sold FNF shares while 120 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 220.48 million shares or 0.34% more from 219.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisory Rech owns 0.04% invested in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) for 44,245 shares. New York-based Arrow Financial has invested 0.03% in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust reported 1.18 million shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Trexquant LP reported 7,691 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Paradigm Cap Mgmt New York invested in 0.13% or 34,293 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt Equity reported 0.11% stake. River Road Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1.30M shares. Stifel holds 31,915 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 334,829 shares. 239,443 are owned by Natixis Lp. Whittier Trust Of Nevada holds 167 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) for 9,842 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas invested in 0.38% or 1.14 million shares. Thompson Investment Mgmt stated it has 108,020 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited reported 2.24M shares.

