State Street Maintains Stake in Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR); Polar Securities Lifted Position in Brunswick (BC) as Share Value Declined

Polar Securities Inc increased its stake in Brunswick Corp (BC) by 3.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc bought 18,107 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.72% . The institutional investor held 601,468 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.60 million, up from 583,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Brunswick Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $53.52. About 913,935 shares traded. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 23.04% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 05/03/2018 – S&P PLACED BRUNSWICK CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 14/03/2018 – Life Fitness Launches Digital Ventures Group; 24/05/2018 – Brunswick at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – RAISING LOWER END OF REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR 2018 AND NOW EXPECT REVENUE GROWTH OF 6 PERCENT TO 7 PERCENT IN 2018; 13/03/2018 – Brunswick Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for Mar. 20; 24/04/2018 – Brunswick Short-Interest Ratio Rises 36% to 7 Days; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR: Brunswick Rtgs On Watch Neg On Plan To Spin Fitness Div; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – OPERATING EXPENSES ARE ESTIMATED TO INCREASE IN 2018; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Exits Position in Brunswick; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp 1Q Net $80.5M

State Street Corp increased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 225.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Street Corp bought 471,582 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 680,919 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $87.05 million, up from 209,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Street Corp who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $105.5. About 886,875 shares traded or 6.54% up from the average. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 12/03/2018 – CyberArk Acquires Vaultive To Advance Privileged Account Security For The Cloud; 05/03/2018 CyberArk Software Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q EPS 18c; 08/05/2018 – CyberArk Conjur Enterprise Now Available on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Rev $71.8M; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $72.0M TO $73.5M, EST. $72.1M; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.31 TO $1.37; 30/04/2018 – CyberArk Wins Multiple Privileged Access Security Awards; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.22, REV VIEW $314.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow

More notable recent CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cyberark: Leading The Growth In Cybersecurity – Seeking Alpha” on May 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “4 Cybersecurity Stocks to Buy as Enterprise Spending Jumps – Nasdaq” published on March 12, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “How Palo Alto Networks Is Lifting the Cybersecurity Industry – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CyberArk +8.8% on Q4 beats, upside outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on February 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CYBR September 6th Options Begin Trading – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

State Street Corp, which manages about $1341.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE:DQ) by 16,321 shares to 315,009 shares, valued at $13.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 502,838 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18.03 million shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (LWC).

More notable recent Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Brunswick gains after WSJ writeup – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “NYSE American Notifies General Moly About Low Share Price Continued Listing Deficiency – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “DPW Holdings, Inc. Regains Compliance with NYSE American Continued Listing Standards – Business Wire” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) were released by: Chicagotribune.com and their article: “Financial Markets Glance – Chicago Tribune” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “UPDATE: Jefferies Upgrades Brunswick Corp (BC) to Buy – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 04, 2019.