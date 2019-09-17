State Street Lowered Koppers Holdings (KOP) Holding by $3.09 Million; Stock Price Rose; As Altria Group (MO) Shares Declined, Shareholder Doliver Capital Advisors Lowered by $964,722 Its Stake

Doliver Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 30.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doliver Capital Advisors Inc sold 20,526 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 47,545 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.25M, down from 68,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doliver Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $41.6. About 6.24 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s Proprietary VLN (TM) Tobacco Called “Minimally or Non-Addictive”; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – NEW STRUCTURE INCLUDES ESTABLISHMENT OF TWO DIVISIONS – CORE TOBACCO AND INNOVATIVE TOBACCO PRODUCTS; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC MO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.00, REV VIEW $19.64 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Rev $6.11B; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF ITS $1 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO $2 BLN,; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – EXPECTS 2018 FULL-YEAR ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE WILL BE IN A RANGE OF ABOUT 23% TO 24%; 20/03/2018 – ALTRIA UNIT SUBMITS MODIFIED RISK TOBACCO PDT APPLICATION; 26/04/2018 – Altria Sees FY Adj EPS $3.90-Adj EPS $4.03; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – DECLARES REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.70 PER SHARE; 12/04/2018 – Altria to Host Webcast of 2018 First-Quarter Results

State Street Corp decreased its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc (KOP) by 9.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Street Corp sold 106,447 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.26% . The institutional investor held 1.07 million shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.50 million, down from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Street Corp who had been investing in Koppers Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $620.59 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $30. About 34,112 shares traded. Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has declined 25.21% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.21% the S&P500. Some Historical KOP News: 10/04/2018 – Koppers Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Had Seen 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $210 Million; 03/05/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC KOP.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $4.05 TO $4.25; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – KOPPERS INC SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE INDUSTRIAL DIVISION OF COX INDUSTRIES FOR APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN IN CASH; 03/05/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.05-Adj EPS $4.25; 10/04/2018 – Koppers to Buy Cox Industries Division for $200 Million — Deal Digest; 03/05/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC KOP.N SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $1.9 BLN; 12/04/2018 – Koppers Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Sales $1.9B; 13/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS SAYS ON APRIL 10, UNIT ENTERED INTO SECOND AMENDMENT AND JOINDER TO CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED FEBRUARY 17, 2017

Analysts await Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.98 EPS, up 34.25% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.73 per share. KOP’s profit will be $20.27M for 7.65 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by Koppers Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.52% negative EPS growth.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $886,493 activity.

State Street Corp, which manages about $1341.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merit Med Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 25,533 shares to 1.74M shares, valued at $103.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lantheus Hldgs Inc by 229,560 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.48 million shares, and has risen its stake in Mallinckrodt Pub Ltd Co (NYSE:MNK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 10 investors sold KOP shares while 45 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 18.81 million shares or 0.73% less from 18.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Millennium Management Ltd Co owns 293,452 shares. The Michigan-based Ls Investment Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Vanguard Group Incorporated reported 2.12M shares. Fmr Lc reported 0% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% or 24,863 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Natl Bank has 0% invested in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) for 38,200 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag has invested 0% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Stifel Financial Corp holds 28,819 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt reported 103,811 shares. Moreover, Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc has 0.01% invested in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) for 15,165 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.01% or 7,700 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has invested 0.01% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Principal Finance Gp accumulated 165,599 shares. 13,104 were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 38,789 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold MO shares while 464 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 382 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 2.46% less from 1.18 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Veritable Ltd Partnership has invested 0.11% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Moreover, Barrett Asset Management Lc has 0.08% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 26,843 shares. Bancshares Of Ny Mellon holds 0.27% or 21.04 million shares in its portfolio. Globeflex Lp reported 0% stake. Noesis Cap Mangement invested 0% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Finemark Bancshares And Tru holds 0.1% or 37,681 shares. Silvercrest Asset Gru Ltd Liability Com owns 135,841 shares. 4,604 are owned by Sol. Mutual Of America Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.17% or 247,716 shares. Plante Moran Advsrs Ltd accumulated 3,359 shares. Next Financial Group Inc accumulated 65,084 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Old Point Tru And Fincl Services N A reported 0.38% stake. Parthenon Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 51,945 shares or 0.53% of the stock. 235,964 are held by Bb&T. Jacobs Co Ca holds 0.05% or 6,210 shares.