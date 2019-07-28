State Street Lowered Hurco Companies (HURC) Position by $825,040; Stock Price Declined; Yacktman Asset Management LP Raised Its Colgate (CL) Holding by $748,000

State Street Corp decreased its stake in Hurco Companies Inc (HURC) by 13.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Street Corp sold 20,626 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 135,592 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.49M, down from 156,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Street Corp who had been investing in Hurco Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.82 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $34.7. About 10,230 shares traded. Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) has declined 15.50% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.93% the S&P500. Some Historical HURC News: 09/03/2018 Hurco 1Q EPS 43c; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Allegiant Travel, Hurco Companies, Newtek Business Services, Middlesex Water, TriM; 16/03/2018 – Hurco Announces Cash Dividend; 20/04/2018 – DJ Hurco Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HURC)

Yacktman Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Colgate (CL) by 0.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yacktman Asset Management Lp bought 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.27 million shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.88 million, up from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yacktman Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Colgate for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $73.69. About 4.02M shares traded or 27.12% up from the average. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED 1.5%; 27/04/2018 – Colgate Blames Sluggish Emerging-Market Sales for Tough Quarter; 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation At The Bernstein 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 02/05/2018 – NJ Biz: Colgate-Palmolive campus set for redevelopment; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES, EST. 11.50B; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RAISES QTRLY DIVIDEND TO 42C/SHR VS 40C; 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Aims for 100 % Recyclability of Plastics in Packaging Across All Its Pdt Categories by 2025; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO SAYS “UNCERTAINTY IN GLOBAL MARKETS AND CATEGORY GROWTH WORLDWIDE REMAIN CHALLENGING”

More notable recent Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FuelCell Energy – Prepare For Bankruptcy Within Short Notice – Seeking Alpha” on June 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Should Like Hurco Companies, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:HURC) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does The Data Make Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dividend Challengers (And Near-Challengers): 87 Increases Expected By April 30 – Seeking Alpha” published on February 13, 2017 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Hurco Announces Acquisition of Two Machine Tool Companies – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 15, 2015.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold HURC shares while 26 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 5.16 million shares or 1.09% more from 5.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 1,316 shares. Pacific Ridge Cap Ltd Liability owns 126,244 shares for 1.37% of their portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 7,200 shares. 10,516 are held by Wells Fargo & Mn. Thb Asset Management has invested 1.31% in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC). Moreover, California Public Employees Retirement has 0% invested in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) for 15,100 shares. Brown Advisory Inc, Maryland-based fund reported 18,190 shares. Century Inc reported 0.01% stake. Blackrock Inc holds 0% in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) or 332,566 shares. Sg Americas Lc holds 0% or 4,947 shares. 37 were accumulated by Royal Bancorporation Of Canada. Sei Investments Co reported 9,010 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt reported 5,436 shares. Franklin Resources owns 146,100 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Vanguard Group Inc invested in 312,097 shares.

State Street Corp, which manages about $1281.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coresite Rlty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 28,239 shares to 961,133 shares, valued at $103.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 1.10M shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.94 million shares, and has risen its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $372,590 activity.

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analyst Breaks Down Colgate’s Largest Acquisition Since 1995 – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “A Conversation on ESG and Sustainability With As You Sow CEO Andrew Behar – Motley Fool” published on July 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Q2 Earnings Preview For Colgate-Palmolive – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Colgate-Palmolive: Buying Some Skin Care Growth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Singapore-based Bancorp Pictet Cie (Asia) has invested 6.04% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Investec Asset Mngmt North America holds 7,858 shares. Artemis Ltd Liability Partnership holds 335,288 shares. Symons Cap has 79,790 shares for 2.35% of their portfolio. Df Dent And reported 0.02% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Cadence Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.24% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 38,219 shares. Davenport & Co Ltd Co, a Virginia-based fund reported 44,040 shares. Triangle Wealth Mgmt holds 14,353 shares. Fiera Cap owns 5.26M shares or 1.41% of their US portfolio. Intact Mngmt invested in 81,400 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Thompson Inv Mgmt Incorporated reported 5,870 shares. Kanawha Cap Management Lc has invested 0.83% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Moreover, Hugh Johnson Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.23% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 11,039 shares. Ipswich Invest Mngmt has 0.65% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 28,874 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insur Trust Fund stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL).

Yacktman Asset Management Lp, which manages about $30.82 billion and $8.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 11,888 shares to 715 shares, valued at $202,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 1,813 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 746,024 shares, and cut its stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY).