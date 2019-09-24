State Street Lifted Callon Pete Co Del (CPE) Position By $3.25 Million; Harley Davidson (HOG) Sentiment Is 0.93

Harley Davidson Inc (HOG) investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.03, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 148 institutional investors opened new or increased positions, while 159 decreased and sold their holdings in Harley Davidson Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 144.08 million shares, down from 144.16 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Harley Davidson Inc in top ten positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 34 Reduced: 125 Increased: 96 New Position: 52.

State Street Corp increased Callon Pete Co Del (CPE) stake by 4.11% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. State Street Corp acquired 540,966 shares as Callon Pete Co Del (CPE)’s stock declined 33.06%. The State Street Corp holds 13.69 million shares with $90.23M value, up from 13.15 million last quarter. Callon Pete Co Del now has $1.04 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.55. About 14.45M shares traded. Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) has declined 55.60% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.60% the S&P500. Some Historical CPE News: 21/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM CO – DEAL FOR $570 MLN; 21/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM CO CPE.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $17; 14/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Company Announces Election of New Directors to the Board; 24/05/2018 – CALLON UNIT TO BUY ACREAGE FOR $570M FROM CIMAREX ENERGY; 14/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum: Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Barbara J. Faulkenberry and Joseph C. Gatto, Jr. Elected to Board; 06/04/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM CO – THE AMENDMENT ALSO TO INCREASE BORROWING BASE FROM $700 MLN TO $825 MLN; 31/05/2018 – CALLON REPORTS LAUNCH OF $300M SR UNSECURED NOTES OFFERING; 06/04/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM CO – THE AMENDMENT EXTEND MATURITY DATE OF CREDIT FACILITY BY ONE YEAR TO MAY 25, 2023; 13/04/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM CO CPE.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $15 FROM $14

Among 4 analysts covering Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Callon Petroleum has $1100 highest and $600 lowest target. $8.38’s average target is 84.18% above currents $4.55 stock price. Callon Petroleum had 9 analyst reports since May 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, July 1 by Barclays Capital. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The company was downgraded on Monday, July 15 by Jefferies. Citigroup maintained Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) on Monday, September 23 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, August 30 by Barclays Capital.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 28 investors sold CPE shares while 74 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 300.23 million shares or 5.11% more from 285.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sg Americas Secs Lc owns 88,686 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 294,000 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 836,235 shares. Retirement Of Alabama reported 1.03 million shares stake. Cardinal Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company Ct holds 0.94% of its portfolio in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) for 4.37M shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt has 1,957 shares. Registered Inv Advisor, a Texas-based fund reported 34,766 shares. Glenmede Trust Na stated it has 0.1% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Legal & General Public Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) for 252,373 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 39,400 shares. Jpmorgan Chase &, New York-based fund reported 2.34M shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Schroder Inv Grp reported 1.87 million shares. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 42,296 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 155,915 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

State Street Corp decreased Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) stake by 1.11M shares to 39.01M valued at $1.72B in 2019Q2. It also reduced Synnex Corp (NYSE:SNX) stake by 292,202 shares and now owns 1.04 million shares. Webster Finl Corp Conn (NYSE:WBS) was reduced too.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $10,039 activity. Shares for $10,039 were bought by Faulkenberry Barbara J on Tuesday, August 27.

Harley-Davidson, Inc. primarily manufactures and sells cruiser and touring motorcycles. The company has market cap of $5.33 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Motorcycles & Related Products, and Financial Services. It has a 12.6 P/E ratio. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment designs, makes, and sells wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Kiltearn Partners Llp holds 4.52% of its portfolio in Harley-Davidson, Inc. for 3.98 million shares. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd owns 3.87 million shares or 4.39% of their US portfolio. Moreover, F&V Capital Management Llc has 2.04% invested in the company for 95,570 shares. The Connecticut-based Impala Asset Management Llc has invested 1.03% in the stock. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 80,581 shares.

