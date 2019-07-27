State Street Increases Stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU); Dudley & Shanley Upped Its Stake in The Tjx Companies (TJX) by $19.95 Million

Dudley & Shanley Llc increased its stake in The Tjx Companies (TJX) by 469.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc bought 376,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The hedge fund held 456,507 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.29 million, up from 80,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in The Tjx Companies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $55.76. About 2.88 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500.

State Street Corp increased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 8.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Street Corp bought 241,632 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.08 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $277.74 million, up from 2.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Street Corp who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.71% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $105. About 1.45 million shares traded or 13.28% up from the average. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has declined 8.47% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.90% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Revenue Up 7.7% Year Over Year

State Street Corp, which manages about $1281.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 16,735 shares to 1.07 million shares, valued at $43.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Utah Med Prods Inc (NASDAQ:UTMD) by 22,938 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,679 shares, and cut its stake in Cvb Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CVBF).

More notable recent New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “New Oriental Education & Technology Group: Multiple Tailwinds Support Continued 20% CAGR – Seeking Alpha” on January 10, 2018, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “5 Stocks to Buy That Beat Earnings and Revenue Estimates and Raised Guidance – 24/7 Wall St.” published on January 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Best Performing Large-Cap ADRs: January 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on February 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Dudley & Shanley Llc, which manages about $615.98 million and $386.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abm Industries (NYSE:ABM) by 21,442 shares to 990,610 shares, valued at $36.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 47,953 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 148,597 shares, and cut its stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR).

More recent The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. Also Fool.com published the news titled: “Pier 1 Imports’ Downward Spiral Will Boost TJX – Motley Fool” on July 01, 2019. Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Stocks That Aren’t On Wall Street’s Radar – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 06, 2019 was also an interesting one.