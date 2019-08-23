State Street Increased Stake in Coty (COTY) by $39.86 Million; Fort Point Capital Partners Has Increased Salesforce Com (CRM) Holding

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 3432.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc bought 85,807 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 88,307 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.99 million, up from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.61B market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $3.25 during the last trading session, reaching $151.49. About 25.28M shares traded or 250.05% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – EXPECTS MULESOFT DEAL TO REDUCE NON-GAAP OPER. MARGIN IMPROVEMENT TARGET FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED JAN. 31, 2019; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce: to Significantly Increase Frances Headcount, Real Estate Footprint, Data Center Capacity; 26/04/2018 – Salesforce Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce Reaches Deal to Buy Cloud-Application Builder MuleSoft; 28/03/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Pat Dwyer as North American Vice President of Sales for Communications, Media, and Consumer Services; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce is in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft, a U.S. software market. $MULE jumped more than 20% on the news:; 30/05/2018 – QUOINE Builds its Cryptocurrency Business on Salesforce; 12/03/2018 – Dropbox sets valuation as high as $8 billion; Announces private placement by Salesforce ahead of IPO; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Salesforce.com, Inc. (CRM) Investors; 13/03/2018 – Geneia Chosen to Participate in Salesforce Accelerate Program

State Street Corp increased its stake in Coty Inc (COTY) by 18.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Street Corp bought 3.62M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.65% . The institutional investor held 22.94M shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $263.80 million, up from 19.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Street Corp who had been investing in Coty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $8.71. About 4.49M shares traded. Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has declined 19.19% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical COTY News: 09/05/2018 – COTY INC – “CONSUMER BEAUTY DIVISION CONTINUED ITS UNEVEN PERFORMANCE, BUT WITH ENCOURAGING SIGNS OF STABILITY”; 21/03/2018 – Coty To Offer Up to $2 B Aggregate Principal Amount of U.S. Dollar Denominated and Euro Denominated Senior Unsecured Notes in Four Series; 25/04/2018 – Coty Inc. Appoints Esra Erkal-Paler Chief Global Corporate Affairs Officer, Executive Committee Member; 18/04/2018 – Coty Inc. to Webcast Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results on May 9, 2018; 26/03/2018 – Coty Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – COTY – TO USE PROCEEDS, WITH BORROWINGS UNDER A CREDIT AGREEMENT TO REPAY, REFINANCE INDEBTEDNESS UNDER EXISTING CREDIT FACILITIES, AMONG OTHERS; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B2 Rating To Coty’s Bond Offering; 09/05/2018 – Coty 3Q Loss/Shr 10c; 20/03/2018 – COTY CUT TO Ba3 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Coty’s Cfr To Ba3; Outlook Stable

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Of Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 483,115 shares. Hollencrest Capital Mgmt reported 0.18% stake. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.06 million shares. Advsrs Asset Mgmt holds 0.1% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 33,986 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Com accumulated 8,421 shares. Buckingham Asset Ltd Liability Co has 3,219 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Deltec Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.14% or 32,900 shares in its portfolio. Covington Capital Management stated it has 0.1% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Manufacturers Life Insur The has 0.15% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). The New York-based Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.15% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Telemus Cap Llc holds 7,572 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Fdx Inc holds 17,854 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems has 157,606 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. First Natl Trust invested in 0.2% or 12,574 shares. Artemis Invest Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.37% or 203,382 shares in its portfolio.

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $268.42 million and $228.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP) by 4,697 shares to 8,388 shares, valued at $948,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 26,101 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,180 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Salesforce.com Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Morgan Stanley: Salesforce Shares Aren’t Pricing In Strong Free Cash Flow Growth – Benzinga” published on August 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Traders Give Their View On Salesforce And The Real Estate Sector – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Salesforce.Com Is Still King Of SaaS – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Salesforce to buy ClickSoftware for $1.35B – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

State Street Corp, which manages about $1281.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stoneridge Inc (NYSE:SRI) by 17,322 shares to 579,263 shares, valued at $16.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cbiz Inc (NYSE:CBZ) by 21,712 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.11M shares, and cut its stake in Seacor Holdings Inc (NYSE:CKH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.54, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 40 investors sold COTY shares while 104 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 542.20 million shares or 11.59% more from 485.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Management accumulated 27,458 shares or 0% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdings Incorporated, a Japan-based fund reported 1.77M shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Td Asset Management Incorporated holds 138,350 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Columbia Asset Mngmt holds 0.03% or 10,305 shares in its portfolio. Federated Investors Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 449,497 shares. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 27,691 shares in its portfolio. Paloma Management Co stated it has 90,600 shares. Moreover, Paragon Capital Mngmt Limited has 0.27% invested in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) for 38,468 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System invested in 0.01% or 26,352 shares. Swiss Comml Bank accumulated 1.63M shares. Mitsubishi Ufj & Bk accumulated 0.01% or 353,653 shares. 423,500 are owned by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Jpmorgan Chase & Co stated it has 18.36 million shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY).