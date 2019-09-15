State Street Increased Its Kronos Worldwide (KRO) Position; Soros Fund Management Has Lowered Its Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Holding by $1.10 Million; Market Valuation Rose

State Street Corp increased its stake in Kronos Worldwide Inc (KRO) by 3.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Street Corp bought 23,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.23% . The institutional investor held 606,764 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.30 million, up from 583,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Street Corp who had been investing in Kronos Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.67. About 168,814 shares traded. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) has declined 40.03% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.03% the S&P500. Some Historical KRO News: 16/05/2018 – REG-KRONOS WORLDWIDE, INC. ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AND RESULTS OF ANNUAL STOCKHOLDER MEETING; 12/03/2018 – Kronos Worldwide 4Q Net $47.4M; 15/05/2018 – Kronos Simplifies Payroll for Organizations of All Sizes; 29/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS KRONOS ACQUISITION’S B3 CFR; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE; 12/03/2018 – TIMING: KRONOS INC SETS LENDER CALL 1PM ET TODAY VIA NOMURA; 23/05/2018 – Kronos Bio Appoints Dr. Norbert Bischofberger, Former Head of R&D for Gilead Sciences, as President and Chief Executive Officer; 08/05/2018 – Kronos Worldwide 1Q Net $70.7M; 16/03/2018 – Kronos Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Kronos Worldwide 1Q EPS 61c; 02/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS KRONOS WORLDWIDE, & KRONOS INTL;OUTLOOK STABLE

Soros Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 1.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc sold 20,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The hedge fund held 1.18 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $63.76 million, down from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $54.08. About 5.25M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV; 19/04/2018 – EXPLAINER-Plans to end cocoa deforestation face multiple hurdles; 20/04/2018 – The Weinberg Capital Group Announces New Board Member For Convenience Valet; 28/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Foundation Launches Healthy Lifestyle Programs Covering 10 Countries; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez Deal for Tate’s Expected to Close During the Summe; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ: SHIPPING COSTS HURT MARGINS IN N. AMERICA; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez Backs 2018 Organic Net Rev Growth of 1% to 2%; 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ CANCELS PRESENTATION AT UBS CONFERENCE DUE TO ILLNESS; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Mondelez International’s Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB’; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Operating Margin 18.1%

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.50, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 14 investors sold KRO shares while 31 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 22.62 million shares or 2.66% less from 23.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Board invested in 0.01% or 208,660 shares. Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) for 163,904 shares. Raymond James And reported 34,215 shares. First Tru Advisors Ltd Partnership reported 256,128 shares stake. Alps accumulated 27,439 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gru (Ca) owns 90 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada accumulated 213 shares. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) for 9,096 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Co has 161,641 shares. Northern Tru has invested 0% in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO). Moreover, Amer Intll Grp Incorporated has 0% invested in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO). Symphony Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 0.06% invested in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO). Clark Estates holds 0.57% or 232,000 shares. Denali Advsr Llc owns 0.04% invested in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) for 15,500 shares. Retail Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO).

State Street Corp, which manages about $1341.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 64,718 shares to 14.11M shares, valued at $1.16B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bruker Corp (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 18,105 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.58 million shares, and cut its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SPPI).

Soros Fund Management Llc, which manages about $4.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (NYSE:SC) by 212,175 shares to 712,175 shares, valued at $17.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vici Pptys Inc by 896,039 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20.54M shares, and has risen its stake in Ii Vi Inc (Prn).

