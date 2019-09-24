State Street Holds Holding in Tutor Perini (TPC); Cohen Lawrence B Holds Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)

Cohen Lawrence B increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) by 35.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Lawrence B bought 2,489 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 9,551 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.47 million, up from 7,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Lawrence B who had been investing in Pioneer Natural Resources Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $131.54. About 365,163 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO. REPORTS SALE OF SELECTED EAGLE FO; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-U.S. metals tariff would hurt future returns -shale company CEO; 09/04/2018 – PIONEER SEES 2018 PERMIAN OIL OUTPUT GROWTH 19%-24%: SLIDES; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL PRESENTATION AT ENERGY CONFERENCE BEGINS; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS STILL PLANS TO SPEND WITHIN 2018 CASH FLOW, ESTIMATED AT ROUGHLY $3.2 BILLION; 25/04/2018 – SUNDANCE ENERGY BUYS ASSETS FROM PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES JV; 13/03/2018 – PXD SAYS PRODUCTION SHUT IN AT WEST PANHANDLE FIELD; 13/04/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $218; 20/04/2018 – DJ Pioneer Natural Resources Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PXD); 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL DEAL FOR $102M

State Street Corp increased its stake in Tutor Perini Corp (TPC) by 5.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Street Corp bought 39,509 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.01% . The institutional investor held 814,601 shares of the general bldg contractors – nonresidential bldgs company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.30M, up from 775,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Street Corp who had been investing in Tutor Perini Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $686.81 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $13.66. About 241,966 shares traded. Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) has declined 28.04% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.04% the S&P500. Some Historical TPC News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Tutor Perini Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPC); 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Tutor Perini’s Outlook To Stable From Negative; 07/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI – ALL 3 PROJECTS EXPECTED TO BE AWARDED WITHIN 60 DAYS & SHOULD COMMENCE IMMEDIATELY THEREAFTER; 02/04/2018 – RENOVUS CAPITAL PARTNERS REPORTS SALE OF TPC TRAINING & JADE; 13/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282066 – TPC GROUP PORT NECHES OPERATIONS; 19/03/2018 – TPC Group Approves Capital Program to Expand Crude C4 Processing Capacity to Meet Growing Feedstock Supply; 09/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI 1Q BACKLOG $8.5B; 09/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI AFFIRMS GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 09/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI 1Q EPS 1C EXCL 25C NEGATIVE ARBITRATION DECISION; 09/05/2018 – TPC Group Appoints New Senior Vice President, Operations and Vice President, Technology and Engineering

Cohen Lawrence B, which manages about $144.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 2,022 shares to 15,693 shares, valued at $2.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $60,505 activity.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.49 million activity.

