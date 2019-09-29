State Street Holding in First Comwlth Finl Pa (FCF) Has Decreased by $1.21 Million; As Fastenal (FAST) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Long Road Investment Counsel Has Increased Stake

State Street Corp decreased its stake in First Comwlth Finl Corp Pa (FCF) by 2.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Street Corp sold 93,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.55% . The institutional investor held 3.28 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.15 million, down from 3.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Street Corp who had been investing in First Comwlth Finl Corp Pa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $13.42. About 219,727 shares traded. First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF) has declined 19.90% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.90% the S&P500. Some Historical FCF News: 07/05/2018 – First Commonwealth Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – RCI MAINTAINING FY18 FCF TARGET OF $23M; 25/04/2018 – VERIZON VZ.N : UBS SAYS RISK-REWARD IS SKEWED TO UPSIDE GIVEN IMPROVING WIRELESS FUNDAMENTALS, GROWING FCF, ATTRACTIVE VALUATION; 24/04/2018 – FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME (FTE) $60.2 MLN VS $52.8 MLN; 16/04/2018 – SEVERSTAL TO PAY MORE THAN 100% OF FCF IF NET DEBT/EBITDA < 0.5; 25/04/2018 - LISI SAYS FCF SHOULD BE COMFORTABLY POSITIVE IN 2018; 17/05/2018 - S&PGR Rates First Commonwealth Bank's Subordinated Nts 'BBB-'; 10/05/2018 - S&P ASSIGNS FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION OUTLOOK TO 'STABLE'; RATING 'BBB-'; 26/05/2018 - FCF: Greenpeace Allegations Unfair and Deceptive; 16/05/2018 - FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL- FIRST COMMONWEALTH BANK PRICED PRIVATE OFFERING OF $50 MLN OF ITS 5.500% FIXED-TO-FLOATING RATE SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2033

Long Road Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Fastenal (FAST) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Road Investment Counsel Llc bought 68,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The hedge fund held 136,440 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.45 million, up from 68,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Fastenal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $32.23. About 3.96M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Kbc Grp Nv has 0.01% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Boston Rech And Mngmt Inc reported 163,726 shares. Harvey Invest Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 3.84% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Utah Retirement reported 108,274 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Cadence Cap Mgmt has 22,016 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards & reported 50,748 shares stake. Strategic Inc owns 181,356 shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp owns 15,000 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Northstar Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.44% stake. Amalgamated National Bank holds 0.06% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 76,337 shares. Synovus Fin owns 3,211 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Riverpark Lc has invested 2.37% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Wms Partners Ltd Liability Company reported 0.1% stake. Brown Capital Management Lc owns 70,376 shares.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. $76,218 worth of stock was bought by Johnson Daniel L. on Thursday, August 1.

State Street Corp, which manages about $1341.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 202,371 shares to 92.81M shares, valued at $17.91B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 191,374 shares in the quarter, for a total of 949,867 shares, and has risen its stake in Addus Homecare Corp (NASDAQ:ADUS).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $12,900 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.68, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 17 investors sold FCF shares while 57 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 64.55 million shares or 0.76% less from 65.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans stated it has 77,386 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 78,069 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Blackrock has 0.01% invested in First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF) for 14.37 million shares. Parkside State Bank & accumulated 248 shares or 0% of the stock. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Com has 29,802 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Legal & General Gp Pcl holds 0% of its portfolio in First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF) for 256,004 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF) for 45,450 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Liability reported 1.24 million shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.01% or 33,531 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio stated it has 46,726 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt reported 0.02% of its portfolio in First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF). First Tru Advsrs LP holds 0% in First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF) or 133,823 shares. Huntington Savings Bank holds 0% or 10,562 shares in its portfolio. Kbc Group Nv holds 0% or 3,291 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership accumulated 7.27 million shares.