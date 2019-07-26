State Street Holding In Compass Minerals Intl (CMP) Was Raised; As Red Hat (RHT) Market Value Rose, Harvest Management Lowered Stake by $364,000

State Street Corp increased its stake in Compass Minerals Intl Inc (CMP) by 4.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Street Corp bought 71,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.77 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.23 million, up from 1.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Street Corp who had been investing in Compass Minerals Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $56.38. About 82,138 shares traded. Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has declined 20.78% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CMP News: 15/05/2018 – M&G Investment Management Buys 2.2% of Compass Minerals; 26/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Compass Minerals International, Consolidated Communications; 27/04/2018 – STATEMENT FROM COMPASS MINERALS GODERICH MINE REGARDING UNIFOR LOCAL 16-0 STRIKE; 10/04/2018 – Compass Minerals Reports First-Qtr Snow-Event Data; 01/05/2018 – Compass Minerals: Full-Year 2018 Net Earnings Outlook Unchanged; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL INC – STRIKE INITIATED BY UNION REPRESENTING 341 HOURLY EMPLOYEES AT ITS SALT MINE IN GODERICH, ONTARIO; 16/04/2018 – Compass Minerals to Host Conference Call to Discuss First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 01/05/2018 – Compass Minerals 1Q EPS 37c; 15/05/2018 – M&G Adds Compass Minerals, Exits Vipshop Holdings: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Compass Minerals Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average

Harvest Management Llc decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 3.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Management Llc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 53,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.68 million, down from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Management Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 22/05/2018 – Red Hat Hyperconverged Infrastructure for Cloud Bridges Datacenters and Edge Deployments; 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with UNICEF Innovation to Accelerate `Big Data’ for Social Good; 03/05/2018 – HPE Announces Collaboration with Red Hat to Optimize and Accelerate Containers in Production; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT CFO – ALSO RELATED TO THE U.S TAX REFORM, REPATRIATED $486 MLN OF FOREIGN EARNINGS – CONF CALL; 07/05/2018 – Growing Number of Organizations Around the World Choose Red Hat Container-Native Storage with Red Hat OpenShift Container; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT 4Q REV. $772M, EST. $761.9M; 08/05/2018 – Neha Sandhu Named Red Hat’s 2018 Certified Professional of the Year; 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with the Massachusetts Open Cloud and Leading Children’s Hospital to Help Shape the Future of Medical Image Processing; 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $172 FROM $160; 22/05/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SAYS TATA COMMUNICATIONS SELECTED RED HAT CLOUD SUITE TO HELP ENHANCE ITS IZO PRIVATE CLOUD SERVICE

Analysts await Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) to report earnings on September, 18. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 19.05% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.63 per share. RHT’s profit will be $133.57M for 62.57 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Red Hat, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Na owns 1,322 shares. Old Dominion Cap Mgmt has 0.39% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 6,320 shares. Of Oklahoma owns 2,100 shares. New York-based Pinnacle Assocs Limited has invested 0.01% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Gam Hldgs Ag invested in 43,547 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 37,762 shares. M&T Bancshares Corp invested in 0.01% or 12,043 shares. Charter accumulated 1,390 shares. First Long Island Investors Ltd Liability Company holds 2,342 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. First Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 0.07% or 191,936 shares in its portfolio. Harding Loevner L P, New Jersey-based fund reported 120 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Co invested in 45,367 shares. Westchester Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 8.64% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.36% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas stated it has 22,000 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold CMP shares while 54 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 30.31 million shares or 2.80% less from 31.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal has 146,470 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ameriprise stated it has 134,196 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 66,805 are owned by Cubic Asset Management Limited Liability Company. 4,663 are held by Citigroup. Farmers Merchants Invests has invested 0% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Northwestern Mutual Wealth has invested 0% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). 50 were accumulated by First Fincl In. Palisade Mgmt Ltd Nj stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Hsbc Holdg Plc holds 0% of its portfolio in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) for 4,877 shares. Frontier Cap Mngmt Lc accumulated 212,773 shares. Wellington Gru Llp has invested 0% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Cornerstone Advsrs has 30 shares. Archford Strategies Ltd owns 799 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Spectrum Gru has invested 0% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). The New York-based Oppenheimer And has invested 0.01% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP).

Since March 18, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $370,167 activity. 692 shares were bought by Standen James D., worth $36,019. Fischer Valdemar L bought $104,400 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) on Thursday, May 9. WALKER LORI A bought 700 shares worth $36,547. GRANT RICHARD S also bought $105,080 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) shares.