State Street Has Upped Ziopharm Oncology (ZIOP) Holding By $1.12 Million; Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Boosted Its Nextera Energy (NEE) Holding

State Street Corp increased Ziopharm Oncology Inc (ZIOP) stake by 7.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. State Street Corp acquired 371,971 shares as Ziopharm Oncology Inc (ZIOP)’s stock rose 60.28%. The State Street Corp holds 5.40M shares with $20.80 million value, up from 5.03M last quarter. Ziopharm Oncology Inc now has $794.11M valuation. The stock increased 2.30% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $4.89. About 858,347 shares traded. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) has risen 184.43% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 184.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ZIOP News: 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018; 17/05/2018 – Ziopharm Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 22/04/2018 – DJ ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZIOP); 10/05/2018 – Ziopharm Says Focusing Resources on Studies of Controlled IL-12 in Additional Tumor Types; 16/05/2018 – Ziopharm Oncology to Present Data from Clinical Studies of Controlled IL-12 in Breast Cancer and Glioblastoma at American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 10/05/2018 – Ziopharm 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 10/05/2018 – ZIOPHARM 1Q LOSS/SHR 15C, EST. LOSS/SHR 13C; 10/05/2018 – Ziopharm at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 4; 05/03/2018 Ziopharm Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Ziopharm Oncology to Present Data from Clinical Studies of Controlled IL-12 in Breast Cancer and Glioblastoma at American Socie

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc increased Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) stake by 105.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc acquired 4,610 shares as Nextera Energy Inc (NEE)’s stock rose 7.19%. The Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc holds 8,989 shares with $1.74M value, up from 4,379 last quarter. Nextera Energy Inc now has $105.73 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.93% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $220.69. About 1.78M shares traded or 1.77% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 01/05/2018 – Board Governance in an Era of Radical Insecurity – Top Women Leaders to Convene at 2018 WomenCorporateDirectors Global Institut; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Selling Six Wind, Solar Projects to Canada Pension Plan; 25/04/2018 – Siemens in Pacts With NextEra to Repower Wind Turbines in Texas; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – PRELIMINARY QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES OF $3,863 MLN; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.94; 10/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $167; 17/04/2018 – Exclusive – Former EDFT originator joins NextEra; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy 1Q EPS $9.32; 09/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light augments FPL Babcock Ranch Solar Energy Center with advanced batteries, creating the nation’s largest solar-plus-storage system; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – AN AFFILIATE OF CO TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ALL FACILITIES INCLUDED IN DEAL UNDER A 10-YEAR SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH CPPIB

Among 3 analysts covering ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ZIOPHARM Oncology has $7.5 highest and $5.5 lowest target. $6.50’s average target is 32.92% above currents $4.89 stock price. ZIOPHARM Oncology had 6 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Friday, August 23. The rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy”.

More notable recent ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: ZIOP, GS, FL – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (ZIOP) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Ziopharm Oncology Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: NVDA, ZIOP, ATVI – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ziopharm Oncology Announces Publication of Positive Results of Phase 1 Monotherapy Trial of Controlled IL-12 in Patients with Recurrent Glioblastoma in Science Translational Medicine – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

State Street Corp decreased Spero Therapeutics Inc stake by 42,958 shares to 109,135 valued at $1.40M in 2019Q1. It also reduced World Fuel Svcs Corp (NYSE:INT) stake by 261,869 shares and now owns 2.57M shares. Cable One Inc was reduced too.

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc decreased Janus Detroit Str Tr stake by 35,521 shares to 129,495 valued at $6.44M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (IWR) stake by 15,428 shares and now owns 559,470 shares. Ishares Tr (SHY) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. NextEra Energy has $23400 highest and $18700 lowest target. $226.20’s average target is 2.50% above currents $220.69 stock price. NextEra Energy had 19 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 13 report. The stock of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) earned “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, June 21. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, August 13 by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital downgraded NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) on Tuesday, August 13 to “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Barclays Capital. The stock of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) earned “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Friday, June 21.

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday – Benzinga” on August 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The 52-Week Highs You Never Heard About – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “NextEra Energy Analyst: Renewables Growth, Low Interest Rates Are Bullish Trends For Utility – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The “Inverted Yield Curve” Is Signaling a Recession; These Stocks Could Weather the Storm – The Motley Fool” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 16, 2019.