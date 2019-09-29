State Street Has Trimmed Its Position in Torchmark (TMK) by $3.18 Million as Share Value Rose; First Bank (FRBA) Shareholder Patriot Financial Partners Gp LP Has Raised Its Stake

Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp increased its stake in First Bank (FRBA) by 27.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.71% . The hedge fund held 1.16M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.66M, up from 913,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp who had been investing in First Bank for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.03M market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.93. About 7,140 shares traded. First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) has declined 19.58% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FRBA News: 23/04/2018 – First Bank NJ: 1Q Total Loans $1.3B, Up 3.5% Vs. Year Ago; 18/05/2018 – FIRST BANK REPORTS COMMENCEMENT OF AT-THE-MARKET OFFERING OF ST; 24/05/2018 – BNY Mellon First Bank to Offer Request for Payment Messaging Capabilities on The Clearing House’s Real-Time Payments Network; 18/05/2018 – First Bank Announces Commencement of At-the-Market Offering of Common Stk; 23/04/2018 – First Bank NJ: Expect to Complete Delanco Bancorp Transaction on April 30; 23/04/2018 – First Bank NJ: 1Q Return on Avg Assets 1.11% Vs. 0.73% Year Ago; 23/04/2018 – First Bank NJ 1Q EPS 23c; 01/05/2018 – First Bank Completes Acquisition Of Delanco Bancorp, Inc; 14/03/2018 Monteverde & Associates PC Is Investigating Upcoming First Bank Vote Set For April 24, 2018 – FRBA; 23/04/2018 – First Bank NJ: 1Q Total Deposits $1.2B, Up 27.4% Vs. Year Ago

State Street Corp decreased its stake in Torchmark Corp (TMK) by 0.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Street Corp sold 35,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% . The institutional investor held 5.30M shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $474.03M, down from 5.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Street Corp who had been investing in Torchmark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.69B market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $88.1. About 410,863 shares traded. Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) has risen 3.57% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical TMK News: 18/04/2018 – Torchmark 1Q EPS $1.49; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK CORP TMK.N SEES FY 2018 OPER SHR $5.93 TO $6.07; 06/04/2018 Torchmark Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK CORP – QTRLY NET HEALTH SALES INCREASED OVER YEAR-AGO QUARTER BY 11%; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK SEES FY OPER EPS $5.93 TO $6.07, EST. $6.03; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK – AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017, RECORDED $877 MLN OF TAX BENEFITS IN NET INCOME AS A RESULT OF RECENT TAX REFORM; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK 1Q OPER EPS $1.47, EST. $1.45; 18/04/2018 – Torchmark Sees FY EPS $5.93-EPS $6.07; 19/04/2018 – Torchmark Corporation Company Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Of Shareholders; 18/04/2018 – Torchmark 1Q Net $173.6M

State Street Corp, which manages about $1341.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diodes Inc (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 84,498 shares to 1.45M shares, valued at $52.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 255,738 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.58M shares, and has risen its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU).