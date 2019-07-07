State Street Has Trimmed Its Matrix Svc Co (MTRX) Position; Shorts at Weibo – American Depositary Share (WB) Lowered By 1.84%

Weibo Corporation – American Depositary Share (NASDAQ:WB) had a decrease of 1.84% in short interest. WB’s SI was 8.63 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 1.84% from 8.80 million shares previously. With 1.81M avg volume, 5 days are for Weibo Corporation – American Depositary Share (NASDAQ:WB)’s short sellers to cover WB’s short positions. The SI to Weibo Corporation – American Depositary Share’s float is 7.23%. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $43.92. About 1.48M shares traded. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 45.28% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.71% the S&P500. Some Historical WB News: 09/05/2018 – WEIBO – QTRLY MAUS HAD NET ADDITION OF ABOUT 70 MLN USERS Y-O-Y & REACHED 411 MLN IN MARCH; 13/04/2018 – Weibo to ban gay, violent content from platform; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO 1Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 47C; 21/05/2018 – CHINESE SECURITIES REGULATOR COMMENTS IN WEIBO STATEMENT; 04/04/2018 China Unveils Retaliation Plan for U.S. Tariffs — State TV Weibo; 24/05/2018 – SINA CORP SINA.O PLANNING SECONDARY LISTING IN HONG KONG, LIKELY TO TAKE PLACE IN Q4; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q EPS 44c; 10/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Itau Unibanco Holding S.A, Weibo, Redhill Biopharma, Shenandoah Telecommunications; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO SEES 2Q NET REV. $420.0M TO $430.0M, EST. $417.4M

State Street Corp decreased Matrix Svc Co (MTRX) stake by 8.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. State Street Corp sold 76,068 shares as Matrix Svc Co (MTRX)’s stock rose 2.42%. The State Street Corp holds 869,973 shares with $17.03M value, down from 946,041 last quarter. Matrix Svc Co now has $545.80M valuation. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $20.38. About 64,303 shares traded. Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX) has risen 23.20% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.77% the S&P500. Some Historical MTRX News: 15/05/2018 – KEYERA AWARDS MATRIX SERVICE TURNKEY EPC CONTRACT; 09/05/2018 – Matrix Service 3Q Rev $245.6M; 09/05/2018 – MATRIX SERVICE CO MTRX.O SEES FY SHR $0.15 TO $0.20; 09/05/2018 – Matrix Service 3Q Loss/Shr 19c; 07/03/2018 Matrix Service Begins Field Construction on Thermal Vacuum Chamber for Ball Aerospace; 19/03/2018 – Matrix Service Plans to Hold Annual Say-on-Pay Shareholder Votes; 09/05/2018 – MATRIX SERVICE 3Q REV. $245.6M; 09/05/2018 – MATRIX SERVICE CO – BACKLOG OF $914.2 MLN AT QTR END; 21/04/2018 – DJ Matrix Service Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTRX); 26/04/2018 – Matrix Service Company Sets Date to Discuss Results for Third Quarter Fiscal 2018

Among 5 analysts covering Weibo (NASDAQ:WB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Weibo had 16 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Tuesday, January 22. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Thursday, March 7 with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Sunday, March 10. As per Tuesday, January 8, the company rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley. The company was downgraded on Thursday, January 24 by Jefferies.

Weibo Corporation operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. The company has market cap of $9.88 billion. It operates through two divisions, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services. It has a 16.04 P/E ratio. The firm offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; and notifications to notify users on Weibo account activities through SMS or push notification on their device.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.50, from 1.41 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX) to report earnings on September, 9. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, up 1,333.33% or $0.40 from last year’s $0.03 per share. MTRX’s profit will be $11.52M for 11.85 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Matrix Service Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.30% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.60, from 1.54 in 2018Q4.