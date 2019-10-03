State Street Has Trimmed Its Holding in United Parcel Service (UPS) by $6.35 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Capital Investment Counsel Has Lowered Its International Business Machs (IBM) Position as Market Value Rose

Capital Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 48.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Counsel Inc sold 8,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 8,553 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.18 million, down from 16,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $139.56. About 474,901 shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 27/03/2018 – ITALY’S CARIGE SAYS APPROVES DEAL WITH IBM FOR OUTSOURCING ITS IT SYSTEM; 17/04/2018 – Mainframe computers should help IBM extend the growth streak; 19/03/2018 – Radiant Logic Highlights RadiantOne Federated Identity Platform at IBM Think; 04/05/2018 – Buffett says Berkshire has ended a difficult chapter in its investment in IBM while ramping up its stake in Apple; 20/03/2018 – Nvidia Corp: Big Blue Touts Partnership with NVIDIA at IBM Think Confab -; 30/03/2018 – IBM sees quantum computing going mainstream within five years; 15/05/2018 – Environmental tech start-up Veridium will use IBM’s technology to issue and manage carbon credit-backed tokens on the blockchain; 19/03/2018 – IBM’s 5 Tech Predictions for the Next 5 Years (Video); 07/05/2018 – Arun Sudhaman: IBM Selects Weber Shandwick To Lead New Global PR Lineup; 26/03/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVES JOINT VENTURE BETWEEN IBM IBM.N AND MAERSK MAERSKB.CO

State Street Corp decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 0.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Street Corp sold 61,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 28.22 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.91B, down from 28.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Street Corp who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $114.27. About 172,975 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/03/2018 – MOST KWAI CHUNG UPS HK RETAIL ALLOCATION BY 27M TO 33.75M SHRS; 15/03/2018 – YOJEE LTD – ENTERED PILOT SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH UNIT OF UNITED PARCEL SERVICE; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Adds UPS, Exits Devon; 06/03/2018 – UPS Names Jim Barber Chief Operating Officer, Appoints Nando Cesarone President, International; 26/04/2018 – UPS SEES TAKING MORE PRICING ACTIONS ON DIFFICULT ITEMS THIS YR; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Camden Cnty Pub Wtr Supp Dist #4, MO COP Rtg To ‘A-‘; 16/04/2018 – UPS: George Willis Appointment Is Effective May 1; 25/05/2018 – United Parcel Service Named UPS Chief Marketing Officer; 19/03/2018 – AMAZON, UPS SAID TO BE EXPLORING A330NEO FREIGHTER; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Pittsburgh Reassess Dist 2011-01, CA Rtg To ‘AA’

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.76B for 13.94 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

State Street Corp, which manages about $1341.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Trex Co Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 68,447 shares to 2.12 million shares, valued at $152.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 194,096 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.82 million shares, and has risen its stake in Graham Hldgs Co (NYSE:GHC).

Capital Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $2.13 billion and $278.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 24,591 shares to 100,795 shares, valued at $4.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 53 investors sold IBM shares while 532 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 472.00 million shares or 0.21% less from 473.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 EPS, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.43B for 12.92 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.