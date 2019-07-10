State Street Has Raised Position in Wabco Hldgs (WBC); Symphony Asset Management Lifted Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $433,836 as Valuation Rose

State Street Corp increased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC) by 4.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Street Corp bought 45,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.13 million shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $149.19 million, up from 1.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Street Corp who had been investing in Wabco Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $132.3. About 275,443 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 1.24% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 05/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – EXTENDED ITS COOPERATION DEAL WITH SINOTRUK (HONG KONG) LIMITED; 22/04/2018 – DJ WABCO Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WBC); 12/04/2018 – Wabco: Awards Specify $502M in New Business Earmarked From 2018-2022 Inclusively; 12/04/2018 – Wabco Inks $745M in New Business in Past Four Quarters; 25/05/2018 – Wabco Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 12/04/2018 – WABCO Wins $745 Million in New Business in Past Four Quarters, Comprising $502 Million Through 2022 Inclusively; Reaffirms Sale; 19/04/2018 – WABCO Raises 2018 View To EPS $6.95-EPS $7.45; 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – RAISES REPORTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO NOW RANGE FROM $6.95 TO $7.45; 12/04/2018 – WABCO REAFFIRMS SALES GROWTH VIEW OUTPERFORMING IN LONG TERM; 18/04/2018 – Wabco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Symphony Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 19.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symphony Asset Management Llc bought 3,708 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,114 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73M, up from 19,406 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symphony Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $136.46. About 19.95 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/03/2018 – Ignition Partners Adds Former Microsoft CIO Jim DuBois and Former Amazon Executive and Datasphere CEO Satbir Khanuja as Venture Advisors; 08/05/2018 – Blockchain startup Pundi X hires chief counsel: former Microsoft and Ethereum veteran, David Ben Kay; 17/04/2018 – Secure Channels Inc. to Exhibit at RSA Conference 2018; 18/05/2018 – Kahuna Ventures at Work on $1.5 Billion Worth of Natural Gas Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 16/05/2018 – Businesses still use email but are moving toward clients like Slack, Microsoft Teams and Google Hangouts; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 10/04/2018 – Quantitative Brokers Appoints Deepak Begari as Chief Technology Officer; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non; 16/05/2018 – Ping Identity Announces Integration of PingFederate with Microsoft Azure Active Directory Connect; 10/05/2018 – Ve Launch Worldwide Recruitment Drive to Match Growth

Symphony Asset Management Llc, which manages about $16.99 billion and $389.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avaya Holdings Corp by 366,986 shares to 2.66 million shares, valued at $44.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG) by 216,011 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 444,434 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neville Rodie Shaw Incorporated stated it has 2.62% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Glacier Peak Capital Ltd Llc invested 0.92% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Caxton Limited Partnership accumulated 34,500 shares. Alexandria Cap Ltd Liability Company holds 75,084 shares. Miller Management Ltd Partnership holds 14,379 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Dock Street Asset Mgmt, a Connecticut-based fund reported 30,127 shares. 16,589 are owned by Madrona Fincl Lc. Aperio Group Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation has 5.45 million shares. Pictet North America Advisors invested 3.37% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hudson Valley Advsr Adv has 134,523 shares. Smart Portfolios Ltd Com invested in 0.86% or 8,578 shares. Cincinnati Casualty Communication owns 80,000 shares or 7.75% of their US portfolio. First Republic Invest Mngmt accumulated 3.25M shares. Altfest L J Commerce Incorporated reported 109,689 shares. Tctc Hldg Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 3.51% or 549,976 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold WBC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 45.03 million shares or 10.76% less from 50.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manchester Capital Management Ltd Liability stated it has 416 shares. 41,098 were accumulated by Ingalls & Snyder Ltd. P Schoenfeld Asset Mngmt LP has invested 1.22% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Com reported 39,178 shares. Quantbot Technologies Lp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Gamco Invsts Et Al stated it has 69,400 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase And Co has 0% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 143,820 shares. 7 are owned by San Francisco Sentry (Ca). 70 are owned by First Personal. Invesco Limited has 347,850 shares. Amp Capital Investors Ltd has invested 0.01% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Comerica Commercial Bank accumulated 0.01% or 4,701 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Natixis Advsrs Lp has invested 0.03% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Aperio Ltd Liability Company owns 29,454 shares.

