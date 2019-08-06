State Street Has Raised Its Stake in Stemline Therapeutics (STML) as Stock Price Declined; Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Cut Position in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by $879,282 as Market Value Declined

State Street Corp increased its stake in Stemline Therapeutics Inc (STML) by 58.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Street Corp bought 609,181 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.65% . The institutional investor held 1.64M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.10 million, up from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Street Corp who had been investing in Stemline Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $625.13M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.70% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $14.31. About 507,011 shares traded or 13.33% up from the average. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) has declined 11.24% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STML News: 15/05/2018 – Nexthera Capital Buys 1.7% Position in Stemline Therapeutics; 10/05/2018 – Sphera Funds Management Exits Position in Stemline Therapeutics; 22/04/2018 – DJ Stemline Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STML); 05/04/2018 – STEMLINE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS START OF ROLLING BLA FOR SL-401; 03/05/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Jun 2; 16/04/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Names Dan Hume and Mark Sard to Bd; 16/04/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Names Darren Cline to Board; 16/03/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 93c; 16/04/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Expands Board of Directors; Further Enhances Commercial Expertise with Appointment of Darren Cline; 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Stemline Therapeutics

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 82.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd sold 48,849 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 10,091 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $183,000, down from 58,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $17.89. About 2.84M shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 25/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – MERGER OF BHARTI INFRATEL AND INDUS TOWERS; 09/05/2018 – Market Talk Roundup: Vodafone Acquires Liberty Global’s Continental Assets; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC – EFFECTIVE 1 OCTOBER 2018, VITTORIO COLAO WILL BE SUCCEEDED BY GROUP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER NICK READ; 14/05/2018 – FITCH: TELCO M&A CONVERGENCE DRIVEN, INCUMBENT TIE-UPS UNLIKELY; 09/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE TELEKOM DTEGn.DE CEO SAYS, REACTING TO VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL, WILL FIGHT TO ENSURE FAIR COMPETITION; 26/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE HAS BECOME A PREMIUM PARTNER OF ESL, WORLD’S LARGEST ESPORTS COMPANY, AND WILL SPONSOR ESL’S FLAGSHIP EVENT SERIES: INTEL® EXTREME MASTERS, ESL ONE AND ESL PRO; 20/04/2018 – Vodafone Pulls Brand From Three African Nations After Pact Ended; 11/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL – IF DEAL WITH VODAFONE TERMINATES BECAUSE CONDITION TO GET ANTITRUST APPROVAL IS NOT MET, CO TO BE PAID COMPENSATORY PAYMENT OF EUR 250 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone nears €18bn deal for Liberty cable assets in Europe; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE INDIA – FY 18 EBITDA AT 77.66 BLN RUPEES; FY18 SERVICE REV AT 348.55 BLN RUPEES, DOWN 18.9 PCT

State Street Corp, which manages about $1281.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (NYSE:AWI) by 72,630 shares to 728,218 shares, valued at $57.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:STWD) by 142,449 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.70M shares, and cut its stake in Installed Bldg Prods Inc (NYSE:IBP).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 1.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold STML shares while 15 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 27.35 million shares or 46.43% more from 18.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag holds 11,873 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management, a California-based fund reported 94,677 shares. Atria Investments Limited Liability Com invested in 10,827 shares. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs has invested 0% in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML). Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 43,800 shares or 0% of the stock. Knott David M invested 0.81% of its portfolio in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML). Pier Capital Ltd Company accumulated 1.28% or 639,582 shares. 26,400 were reported by California Pub Employees Retirement Sys. Point72 Asset Management Ltd Partnership accumulated 175,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 24 are owned by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Communications. 5,150 were reported by Great West Life Assurance Com Can. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 0% or 6,788 shares. Citadel Advisors Lc stated it has 0% in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML). National Bank Of America De invested 0% in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML). Goldman Sachs invested in 0.01% or 1.36M shares.

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $2.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 2,908 shares to 6,020 shares, valued at $1.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (NYSE:GPK) by 31,281 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,175 shares, and has risen its stake in Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD).

