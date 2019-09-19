State Street Has Raised Its Green Dot (GDOT) Position by $2.24 Million; Market Value Declined; Beach Investment Management Has Increased Its Stake in Bank Of America (BAC) by $301,600

Beach Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Bank Of America (BAC) by 34.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Management Llc bought 10,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 40,960 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.19 million, up from 30,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $279.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $29.98. About 12.46M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 28/03/2018 – DOCUSIGN INC SAYS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, DEUTSCHE BANK SECURITIES, JMP SECURITIES ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 03/05/2018 – COVESTRO BOOKS ARE COVERED AT €75.50 LEVEL: BOFA; 15/05/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch predicts several gaming-related companies will benefit from legalized sports betting; 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CEO Lance Fritz to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 25/05/2018 – Outflows from Italy funds hit record high -BAML; 03/05/2018 – CUMMINS INC CMI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $154 FROM $188; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: Miami Entrepreneurs’ Confidence in Local Economy Reaches Highest Level Since 2016 Tue, 01 May 2018 13:00:00; 03/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch estimates Apple can save $40 to $50 per computer if it uses its own chips; 14/05/2018 – Oil Recovery Leaves Bank of America Betting on Energy State Debt; 07/05/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Transportation and the Wolfe Research

State Street Corp increased its stake in Green Dot Corp (GDOT) by 3.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Street Corp bought 46,769 shares as the company's stock declined 20.30% . The institutional investor held 1.55M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $75.81 million, up from 1.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Street Corp who had been investing in Green Dot Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $27.56. About 339,428 shares traded. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 35.46% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.46% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 646,506 are held by Davidson Investment Advisors. Retirement Systems Of Alabama, a Alabama-based fund reported 7.21M shares. Bluefin Trading Ltd Liability Co has 64,896 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Carnegie Cap Asset Management Lc holds 0.15% or 78,137 shares in its portfolio. One Management Ltd Liability Company reported 126,687 shares. Country Club Tru Na holds 23,962 shares. Axa owns 0.4% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 3.55 million shares. Guardian Investment Mngmt has 190,000 shares. Wharton Business Group Incorporated Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Savant Cap Limited Liability owns 62,479 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd Co stated it has 0.31% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Bailard holds 0.21% or 117,599 shares. Hyman Charles D owns 68,383 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv invested in 0.56% or 278,737 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 14.07 million shares.

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 46 investors sold GDOT shares while 60 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 44.34 million shares or 1.26% more from 43.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Georgia-based Signaturefd Ltd has invested 0% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Balyasny Asset Management Limited Co reported 7,799 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Guardian Capital Ltd Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Deutsche National Bank Ag holds 0.01% or 520,070 shares in its portfolio. Royal Bank Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 3,032 shares. Retail Bank Of America De has 224,009 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset Mgmt has invested 0.08% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Stone Ridge Asset Limited Company owns 16,663 shares. Pembroke Mgmt Ltd holds 252,389 shares. Vanguard Gp owns 4.49M shares. 303,628 were accumulated by Century Inc. Kames Capital Public Limited Co stated it has 1.43% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Principal Fincl Grp reported 211,349 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ing Groep Nv owns 7,333 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Alta Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 172,552 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio.

Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT)

State Street Corp, which manages about $1341.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trinity Inds Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 208,517 shares to 3.89 million shares, valued at $80.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 270,837 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.89 million shares, and cut its stake in Frontier Communications Corp.