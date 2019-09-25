State Street Has Lowered Washington Fed (WAFD) Stake by $4.82 Million; Market Value Rose; Synopsys (SNPS) Holder Contravisory Investment Management Has Decreased Stake by $443,904 as Stock Value Rose

Contravisory Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Synopsys Inc (SNPS) by 5.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc sold 3,468 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.55% . The institutional investor held 59,969 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.72M, down from 63,437 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Synopsys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $136.48. About 1.35 million shares traded or 22.29% up from the average. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 48.62% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 22/03/2018 – Global Semiconductor IP Market 2018-2022: Key Vendors are ARM, Synopsys, lmagination Technologies & Cadence Design Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/03/2018 – Synopsys Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Synopsys Announces Industry’s Most Comprehensive Automotive ISO 26262 Certification for Design Platform; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees 3Q Adj EPS 89c-Adj EPS 93c; 20/03/2018 – Synopsys Accelerates Development of Renesas R-Car V3H SoC that Achieves Cutting-edge Computer Vision; 30/05/2018 – Synopsys CFO Trac Pham to Speak at Baird Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference; 14/03/2018 – Synopsys’ John Rogers Named SPIE Fellow; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys 2Q Rev $776.8M; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees 3Q EPS 65c-EPS 75c; 31/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS BEGINS $165M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PACT

State Street Corp decreased its stake in Washington Fed Inc (WAFD) by 4.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Street Corp sold 141,901 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The institutional investor held 2.93 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $102.39M, down from 3.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Street Corp who had been investing in Washington Fed Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $37.09. About 266,298 shares traded. Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) has risen 9.19% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAFD News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Washington Federal Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAFD); 26/03/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL NAMES THOMAS J. KELLEY AS VICE CHAIRMAN; 07/03/2018 Washington Federal Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 23/04/2018 – Royal Financial, Inc. Completes Integration of Washington Federal Bank for Savings; 26/03/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL INC SAYS ANNOUNCED A FURTHER STEP IN ITS SUCCESSION PLAN BY APPOINTING THOMAS J. KELLEY AS VICE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 02/04/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL AMENDS MERGER PACT WITH ANCHOR BANCORP; 22/03/2018 – Washington Federal Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Washington Federal Announces Quarterly Earnings Per Share Of $0.57; 02/04/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL ALLOWS ANCHOR TO TERMINATE WITHOUT FEE; 26/03/2018 – Washington Federal Names Thomas Kelley Vice Chairman

More notable recent Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Earnings Estimates Rising for Synopsys (SNPS): Will It Gain? – Nasdaq” on February 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Synopsys, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SNPS) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Can We Expect From Synopsys, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SNPS) Earnings In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Synopsys Collaborates with Google Cloud to Broadly Scale Cloud-based Functional Verification – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Analysts await Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) to report earnings on December, 4. They expect $0.73 EPS, down 56.02% or $0.93 from last year’s $1.66 per share. SNPS’s profit will be $109.28M for 46.74 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Synopsys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.31% EPS growth.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc, which manages about $746.49M and $258.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 13,199 shares to 13,384 shares, valued at $3.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG) by 67,238 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,047 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 15 investors sold SNPS shares while 155 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 131.71 million shares or 1.63% less from 133.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership owns 68,949 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Origin Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 1% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Motco holds 0% or 336 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Arrowstreet Capital Lp has 0% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 12,200 shares. 2,215 were accumulated by Guyasuta Inv Advsrs. California Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 1.09 million shares. 7,511 were accumulated by Gam Ag. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 225,881 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. 8 are owned by First Personal Financial Serv. Laurion Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Llc holds 0.02% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) or 3,658 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Banking stated it has 131,737 shares. Cls Lc has invested 0.03% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). C M Bidwell Associate Limited holds 0.24% or 1,880 shares. Public Sector Pension Investment Board holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 19,561 shares.

Analysts await Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, up 6.45% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.62 per share. WAFD’s profit will be $53.10M for 14.05 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Washington Federal, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.36, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 15 investors sold WAFD shares while 77 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 65.32 million shares or 2.18% less from 66.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cutler Invest Counsel Limited Company reported 15,832 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0.01% in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD). Moreover, Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma has 0% invested in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD). Nomura Hldgs Inc reported 0% stake. The California-based Hennessy Advsr has invested 0.13% in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD). 15,995 are owned by Sg Americas Lc. 52,892 are owned by Aperio Grp Inc Limited Liability Corporation. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has 0% invested in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) for 86,147 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 123,213 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada invested in 49,465 shares or 0% of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Inc holds 703,643 shares. Arizona State Retirement invested in 58,383 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Hsbc Holding Public Lc owns 0.01% invested in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) for 162,654 shares. Hotchkis & Wiley Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD). 1.11 million were accumulated by Brown Advisory Inc.