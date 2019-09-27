State Street Has Lifted Its Cooper Std Hldgs (CPS) Position; 3 Bullish Analysts Covering WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH)

State Street Corp increased Cooper Std Hldgs Inc (CPS) stake by 2.43% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. State Street Corp acquired 11,990 shares as Cooper Std Hldgs Inc (CPS)’s stock rose 1.71%. The State Street Corp holds 504,496 shares with $23.12M value, up from 492,506 last quarter. Cooper Std Hldgs Inc now has $686.35M valuation. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $40.99. About 154,997 shares traded. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) has declined 62.97% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CPS News: 26/03/2018 Cooper-Standard Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Holdings 1Q Adj EPS $3.45; 01/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Holdings Backs Previous Guidance for Full Yr 2018; 10/04/2018 – Cooper Standard’s Fortrex™ Material Innovation Wins 2018 Automotive News PACE Award; 01/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Holdings: 1Q Net New Business Awards $140M; 01/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Holdings 1Q EPS $3.07; 13/04/2018 – Cooper Standard Issues 2017 Corporate Responsibility Report; 14/05/2018 – COOPER STANDARD EXPANDS PRODUCT OFFERINGS WITH LS MTRON BUY; 14/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Expands Product Offerings with LS Mtron Acquisition; 26/03/2018 – Cooper Standard’s Medina Named a 2018 STEP Ahead Award Honoree

Among 3 analysts covering WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. WH Smith PLC has GBX 2500 highest and GBX 2215 lowest target. GBX 2388.33’s average target is 20.32% above currents GBX 1985 stock price. WH Smith PLC had 10 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, April 12 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, April 2 by Peel Hunt. JP Morgan maintained WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) on Friday, April 12 with “Overweight” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) rating on Wednesday, April 17. RBC Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and GBX 2500 target. See WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) latest ratings:

28/08/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2550.00 Maintain

22/05/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 1675.00 Maintain

20/05/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2550.00 Maintain

17/04/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 2400.00 New Target: GBX 2500.00 Unchanged

12/04/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 1675.00 Maintain

12/04/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 2300.00 New Target: GBX 2450.00 Maintain

12/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 2100.00 New Target: GBX 2215.00 Maintain

11/04/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2500.00 Maintain

08/04/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2500.00 Maintain

02/04/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2100.00 New Target: GBX 2500.00 Maintain

Another recent and important WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) news was published by Marketwatch.com which published an article titled: “Metro Bank bank leads losses on London markets – MarketWatch” on January 23, 2019.

The stock increased 1.59% or GBX 31 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 1985. About 191,940 shares traded. WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) has 0.00% since September 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company has market cap of 2.14 billion GBP. It operates through two divisions, High Street and Travel. It has a 23.6 P/E ratio. The High Street segment sells stationery products, including greetings cards, general stationery, art and craft, and gifting products; news and impulse products, such as newspapers, magazines, confectionery, and drinks; and books, as well as entertainment products.

More notable recent Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Has Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:CPS) Earnings Momentum Changed Recently? – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Roth Capital Resumes Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS) at Buy – StreetInsider.com” published on September 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does The Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) Share Price Tend To Follow The Market? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tupperware Brands leads consumer gainers; Turning Point Brands and S&W Seed among losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold CPS shares while 37 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 16.82 million shares or 1.57% more from 16.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tower Research Capital Lc (Trc) reported 153 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS). Trellus Mgmt Co Limited Company owns 30,000 shares. Citadel Limited Liability Company stated it has 54,371 shares. Prudential holds 160,268 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag reported 23,015 shares. Ubs Asset Americas has invested 0% in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS). Great West Life Assurance Com Can reported 22,033 shares. Cs Mckee Limited Partnership invested 0.05% in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS). Aperio Gp Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) for 12,086 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Hldgs Ltd Llc reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS). Jacobs Levy Equity Management holds 208,926 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Parametric Port Assocs accumulated 116,081 shares. First Mercantile Tru has invested 0.01% in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS). Blackrock holds 0% of its portfolio in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) for 2.54 million shares.