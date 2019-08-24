State Street Has Increased Stake in Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) as Stock Value Rose; As Metlife (MET) Share Value Rose, Blume Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding

Blume Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Metlife (MET) by 10.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc sold 13,747 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 112,529 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.79 million, down from 126,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Metlife for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.51% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $44.59. About 8.67 million shares traded or 78.08% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 02/05/2018 – MetLife Investments Asia Limited Expands Institutional Sales Team in Asia; 02/04/2018 – METLIFE ORIGINATED $2.9 BILLION IN AGRICULTURAL LOANS LAST YEAR; 05/04/2018 – METLIFE 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit against MetLife, Inc. – MET; 26/03/2018 – MetLife Career Agency Portal Benefits Existing and Prospective Career Agents in Asia; 26/04/2018 – MetLife Foundation Announces Sponsorship of “Multipliers of Prosperity” for a Fourth Year; 07/03/2018 – METLIFE SAYS CFO MARLENE DEBEL TO LEAD METLIFE RETIREMENT; 30/03/2018 – MetLife Partners With China Net Giant Tencent’s WeSure — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – METLIFE NAMES BILL O’DONNELL AS U.S. CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 01/05/2018 – METLIFE’S GOULART SEES ACQUISITION OPPORTUNITIES OVER TIME; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Asia Total Adjusted Earnings Up 11%

State Street Corp increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 5.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Street Corp bought 237,656 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 4.83 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.76 billion, up from 4.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Street Corp who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $15.69 during the last trading session, reaching $484.58. About 698,418 shares traded or 4.44% up from the average. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 18/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for lnguinal Hernia Repair; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Net $288M; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q REV. $848M, EST. $778.5M; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE CLIMBS 6% POST-MARKET AS 1Q RESULTS BEAT ESTIMATES; 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc | da vinci xi surgical system, da vinci x | K173842 | 04/23/2018 |; 23/03/2018 The research center previously created Apple’s Siri and the core technology used by Intuitive Surgical in their da Vinci systems; 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc. | intuitive surgical endowrist vessel seal | K173337 | 04/26/2018 |; 29/05/2018 – Intuitive to Begin Direct Operations in India; 17/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: IBM, ISRG, UAL & more

Blume Capital Management Inc, which manages about $302.15 million and $190.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) by 12,750 shares to 171,804 shares, valued at $5.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 21,645 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,015 shares, and has risen its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co. (NYSE:WY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “MetLife (MET) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Opportunity Brewing In MetLife – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “MetLife Declares Third Quarter 2019 Preferred Stock Dividends – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “MetLife Names Bill Pappas as Head of Global Technology and Operations – Business Wire” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “MetLife CFO John McCallion Provides Second Quarter 2019 Financial Update Video – Business Wire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4.

State Street Corp, which manages about $1281.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (NYSE:SCS) by 46,473 shares to 1.91 million shares, valued at $28.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qad Inc (NASDAQ:QADA) by 7,593 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 187,030 shares, and cut its stake in Midwestone Finl Group Inc Ne (NASDAQ:MOFG).

More notable recent Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CHTR, ISRG, CL – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Can Instruments Drive Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: BPR, BRSS, ISRG – Nasdaq” published on April 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Insulet (PODD) Misses on Q2 Earnings, Ups ’19 Revenue View – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.