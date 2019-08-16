State Street Has Increased Its Kirby (KEX) Holding by $2.12 Million; Stock Value Rose; As Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) (ZION) Share Value Declined, Ionic Capital Management Boosted Position

Ionic Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) (ZION) by 52319.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc bought 64,876 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The hedge fund held 65,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95M, up from 124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $39.2. About 2.67M shares traded or 16.87% up from the average. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 25/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: Tax Reform Reduced Tax Rate to 23% Vs. Mid-To-Low 30% Range; 29/03/2018 – First Foundation Bank Expands Banking Team, Adds New Branch Managers and Relationship Banker; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE INCREASED TO $30.76 AT MARCH 31, 2018; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: 1Q Net Loans Charged-Off During Qtr 0.05%; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ZIONS BANCORPORATION TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; 25/05/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Announces Annual Meeting Of Shareholders; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANC 1Q EPS $1.09; 10/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP SAYS ON APRIL 05, UNDER TERMS OF PLAN OF MERGER, CO WILL BE MERGED WITH AND INTO UNIT, WITH UNIT CONTINUING AS SURVIVING ENTITY; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.09

State Street Corp increased its stake in Kirby Corp (KEX) by 2.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Street Corp bought 28,324 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.26% . The institutional investor held 1.36 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $102.32 million, up from 1.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Street Corp who had been investing in Kirby Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $70.6. About 332,093 shares traded. Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) has declined 4.85% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical KEX News: 03/05/2018 – KIRBY IN PACT TO BUY PRESSURE BARGES FOR $69.3M IN CASH; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N LOWERS FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $2.15 TO $2.65; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY SEES 2Q EPS 30C TO 50C, EST. 71C; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY 1Q EPS 54C, EST. 59C; 02/05/2018 – Kirby Corporation To Webcast Analyst Day; 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp 1Q EPS 54c; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY IN PACT TO BUY PRESSURE BARGES FROM TARGA RESOURCES CORP; 24/04/2018 – Kirby Corporation Announces The Retirement Of Joseph H. Pyne As Executive Chairman; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – BARGES WILL BE ABOUT $0.02 PER SHARE ACCRETIVE IN 2018; 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp Cuts FY18 View To EPS $2.15-EPS $2.65

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold KEX shares while 76 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 56.52 million shares or 2.12% less from 57.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 1,788 shares in its portfolio. First Mercantile invested in 3,017 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Victory Cap Mngmt Inc invested in 0.01% or 76,113 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.02% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). National Invest Service Wi accumulated 0.41% or 5,014 shares. Fruth Invest Mgmt has 0.73% invested in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Arosa Cap Management LP reported 170,000 shares or 2.3% of all its holdings. Vanguard Group Inc holds 5.13M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Parametrica Limited reported 2,787 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset owns 0% invested in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) for 1,521 shares. Voloridge Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 9,460 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Scopus Asset Management Limited Partnership has 1.42% invested in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Heartland owns 114,219 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Swiss Bancorp has 27,257 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Frontier Management Limited Liability Company reported 201,165 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings.

State Street Corp, which manages about $1281.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Public Education In (NASDAQ:APEI) by 20,980 shares to 477,112 shares, valued at $14.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Puma Biotechnology Inc (NYSE:PBYI) by 1.09M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.77M shares, and cut its stake in Camping World Hldgs Inc.

More notable recent Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) Investing Effectively In Its Business? – Yahoo Finance” on August 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Kirby Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Kirby Corporation Announces 2018 Fourth Quarter/Full Year Results and Signs Agreement to Purchase the Marine Transportation Fleet of Cenac Marine Services, LLC – GlobeNewswire” on January 31, 2019. More interesting news about Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Kirby Corporation Announces 2019 First Quarter Results NYSE:KEX – GlobeNewswire” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Virtu Financial Inc (VIRT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Ionic Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.83B and $641.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZIONW) by 241,318 shares to 155,449 shares, valued at $2.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr (Put) by 200,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold ZION shares while 152 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 168.18 million shares or 1.18% less from 170.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cleararc stated it has 4,505 shares. Moreover, Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability has 0% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 75 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Aus holds 0.01% or 27,477 shares in its portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 20,314 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dnb Asset As reported 0% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Brown Brothers Harriman And stated it has 277 shares. Westwood Holdg Group invested in 641,980 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 53,606 shares. Ameritas Invest Prns stated it has 3,431 shares. Rmb Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 2,947 shares. Td Asset reported 56,546 shares. Omers Administration Corporation holds 0.06% or 115,500 shares in its portfolio. British Columbia has 0.02% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 58,989 shares. Da Davidson And Com has 0.01% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION).