State Street Has Decreased Its Cirrus Logic (CRUS) Stake by $1.03 Million; Valuation Rose; As Genpact LTD (G) Market Value Rose, Pzena Investment Management Cut Its Holding by $16.09 Million

State Street Corp decreased its stake in Cirrus Logic Inc (CRUS) by 1.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Street Corp sold 23,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% . The institutional investor held 2.15 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $93.81M, down from 2.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Street Corp who had been investing in Cirrus Logic Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $54.46. About 612,945 shares traded. Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) has risen 17.40% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CRUS News: 02/05/2018 – CIRRUS LOGIC 4Q ADJ EPS 51C, EST. 58C; 26/04/2018 – Triad Advisors Announces Successful Recruitment Of Cirrus Wealth Management To Its Broker-Dealer And Hybrid RIA Platforms; 02/05/2018 – Cirrus Logic Sees 1Q Rev $210M-$250M; 02/05/2018 – Cirrus Logic 4Q EPS 19c; 08/05/2018 – Cirrus Logic Presenting at Conference May 30; 29/05/2018 – Cirrus Logic Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Cirrus Logic Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 21/03/2018 Cirrus Data Solutions Joins NetApp Alliance Partner Program; 09/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 66–Zeiss Atlas & Cirrus HD/OCT – 36C26118Q0346; 22/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Repeatability, Reproducibility and Comparison of Cirrus OCT, RTVue OCT, MS-39 OCT, and Insight 100 VHFDU

Pzena Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Genpact Ltd (G) by 32.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc sold 423,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.12% . The hedge fund held 871,875 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.21 million, down from 1.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Genpact Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $38.95. About 1.59 million shares traded or 30.37% up from the average. Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) has risen 31.43% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.43% the S&P500. Some Historical G News: 27/03/2018 – Genpact Presenting at Conference Apr 9; 05/03/2018 Genpact Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q Adj EPS 39c; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Sees FY Rev $2.93B-$3B; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 37C; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q EPS 33c; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q Net $64.7M; 17/05/2018 – Times of India: Genpact co may get Hexaware, Mphasis bids; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT LTD G.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.93 BLN TO $3.0 BLN; 27/03/2018 – Energous Corporation Appoints Robert J. Griffin as Chairman of the Board

State Street Corp, which manages about $1341.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 40,178 shares to 11.68 million shares, valued at $12.63 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Covanta Hldg Corp (NYSE:CVA) by 56,409 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.51 million shares, and has risen its stake in Haynes International Inc (NASDAQ:HAYN).

Analysts await Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.77 earnings per share, down 15.38% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.91 per share. CRUS’s profit will be $44.76 million for 17.68 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by Cirrus Logic, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 305.26% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 0.83 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.79 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.35, from 1.44 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, up 2.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.43 per share. G’s profit will be $83.82 million for 22.13 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Genpact Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.32% EPS growth.