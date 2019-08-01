State Street Has Cut Stake in Orrstown Finl Svcs (ORRF) as Stock Price Rose; Blue Chip Partners Has Raised Its Stake in Texas Instrs (TXN) by $807,932

Blue Chip Partners Inc increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 10.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Chip Partners Inc bought 7,622 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The hedge fund held 81,924 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.69M, up from 74,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $3.53 during the last trading session, reaching $125.01. About 6.60 million shares traded or 39.23% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 10/05/2018 – New Accessory Converts the Amazon Echo into an Enhanced Version of the Echo Tap; 19/04/2018 – Boston Semi Equipment Recognized for Excellence by Texas Instruments; 22/05/2018 – Texas Instruments launches “STEM Squad” to keep students’ math and science skills sharp over the summer; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q EPS $1.35; 23/04/2018 – DJ Texas Instruments Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TXN); 17/05/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF TEXAS INSTRUMENTS JAPAN AND TEXAS INSTRUMENTS FOR “DIGITAL MODULATOR ENTROPY SOURCE”; 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, TI mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 21/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 03/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 01/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31

State Street Corp decreased its stake in Orrstown Finl Svcs Inc (ORRF) by 14.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Street Corp analyzed 19,606 shares as the company's stock rose 11.40% . The institutional investor held 113,969 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, down from 133,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Street Corp who had been investing in Orrstown Finl Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $256.69 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $22.87. About 21,328 shares traded. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) has declined 12.54% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.54% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Public Limited Company stated it has 0.16% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). The Illinois-based Citadel has invested 0.01% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Janney Ltd holds 6,494 shares. 105,522 were reported by 1832 Asset Mgmt L P. Mu owns 55,100 shares or 3.73% of their US portfolio. Colonial Tru Advisors stated it has 32,414 shares. Atria Ltd Llc has invested 0.1% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Nicholas Prns Lp invested in 0.14% or 15,250 shares. Moreover, Cutler Investment Counsel Limited Liability has 2.2% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Clearbridge Limited Liability Com holds 0.7% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 7.42 million shares. Cypress Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.24% or 12,367 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Interocean Capital Limited Liability owns 2,655 shares. Brookstone Capital Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 3,085 shares. Amica Mutual Insur reported 0.43% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $3.19 million activity. Van Haren Julie also sold $1.60M worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares. On Thursday, January 31 the insider TROCHU CYNTHIA HOFF sold $702,392. Ilan Haviv sold $2.34M worth of stock. $145,203 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) was sold by Barker Ellen on Thursday, January 31. $785,791 worth of stock was sold by Kozanian Hagop H on Wednesday, January 30. 14,749 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares with value of $1.53 million were sold by CARP DANIEL A.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 1.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold ORRF shares while 15 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 3.71 million shares or 3.25% more from 3.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,429 were reported by Earnest Prtnrs Llc. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Llc accumulated 13,906 shares or 0% of the stock. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 81,179 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Pacific Ridge Cap Lc holds 0.55% or 110,345 shares. Moreover, Deutsche Bancorporation Ag has 0% invested in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) for 21,450 shares. Legal And General Gp Public Limited Co holds 0% or 1,170 shares. 100 are held by Canada Pension Plan Invest Board. California Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 0% in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF). Federated Investors Inc Pa holds 0% or 813 shares. Fmr Limited Liability holds 0% or 60,690 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Corp invested in 0.01% or 15,320 shares. Sei Invests Communications, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,185 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF). Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF). Tower Research Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) has 0% invested in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF).

State Street Corp, which manages about $1281.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 223,146 shares to 8.51 million shares, valued at $179.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ribbon Communications Inc by 70,221 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.04 million shares, and has risen its stake in Redfin Corp.

