State Street Has Cut Mks Instrument (MKSI) Position; Diebold Nixdorf (DBD) Shorts Raised By 3.98%

State Street Corp decreased Mks Instrument Inc (MKSI) stake by 0.64% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. State Street Corp sold 8,825 shares as Mks Instrument Inc (MKSI)’s stock declined 3.87%. The State Street Corp holds 1.37 million shares with $106.46 million value, down from 1.38 million last quarter. Mks Instrument Inc now has $5.16 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $93.84. About 153,579 shares traded. MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) has declined 8.76% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.76% the S&P500. Some Historical MKSI News: 11/05/2018 – Congress Asset Company Buys 1.4% Position in MKS Instruments; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments Sees 2Q Rev $550M-$590M; 09/05/2018 – MKS Instruments Promotes Dr. John T.C. Lee to President; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments 1Q Rev $554.3M; 09/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS: LEE WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS COO; 24/04/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.09 TO $2.36, EST. $2.06; 28/03/2018 – MKS Instruments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS 1Q ADJ. NET REV. $554M, EST. $530.8M; 10/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS INC – DIVIDEND REPRESENTS AN 11% INCREASE FROM LAST QUARTER’S DIVIDEND; 09/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS NAMES JOHN T.C. LEE AS PRESIDENT

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) had an increase of 3.98% in short interest. DBD’s SI was 9.32M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 3.98% from 8.96 million shares previously. With 1.34M avg volume, 7 days are for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)’s short sellers to cover DBD’s short positions. The SI to Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated’s float is 12.59%. The stock decreased 4.77% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $12.57. About 439,924 shares traded. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) has risen 27.03% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DBD News: 29/05/2018 – Emirates NBD Introduces Integrated Digital Onboarding Service Enabled By Diebold Nixdorf; 02/05/2018 – DIEBOLD 1Q ADJ EPS 8C, EST. 1C; 23/05/2018 – DIEBOLD NIXDORF NAMES ELLEN COSTELLO TO BOARD; 22/03/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Inc.: Wunram Also Stepping Down From Posts at Diebold Nixdorf AG; 16/03/2018 – Diebold Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf To Conduct Investor Call On 2018 First Quarter Financial Results; 02/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf 1Q Loss/Shr 94c; 22/05/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 10.66% STAKE IN DIEBOLD NIXDORF INCORPORATED; 11/05/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 9.56% STAKE IN DIEBOLD INCORPORATED; 25/04/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Elects Board Members At Annual Shareholders Meeting

Analysts await MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.86 EPS, down 54.26% or $1.02 from last year’s $1.88 per share. MKSI’s profit will be $47.24M for 27.28 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by MKS Instruments, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.10% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is MKS Instruments (MKSI) Down 13.3% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 23, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “MKS Instruments Announces Mr. James A. Schreiner as Chief Operating Officer – GlobeNewswire” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “MKS Instruments Introduces Its Newest ESI® Laser Processing System Into European PCB Manufacturing Market – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “MKS Instruments’ (MKSI) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Miss – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

State Street Corp increased 58 Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) stake by 43,660 shares to 1.89 million valued at $117.60M in 2019Q2. It also upped Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (NYSE:AXS) stake by 146,522 shares and now owns 1.61M shares. Wesco Aircraft Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WAIR) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. MKS Instruments has $120 highest and $115 lowest target. $117.50’s average target is 25.21% above currents $93.84 stock price. MKS Instruments had 5 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $120 target in Friday, June 21 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold MKSI shares while 97 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 53.89 million shares or 7.08% more from 50.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stevens Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 3,081 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mesirow Fincl Mgmt invested in 105,100 shares. Comerica Savings Bank has 31,905 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Raymond James holds 0.02% of its portfolio in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) for 142,955 shares. Prelude Cap Limited Co has 0% invested in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) for 719 shares. Torray Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Victory Inc holds 0.1% or 621,336 shares in its portfolio. Rothschild & Asset Management Us holds 181,450 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Ks invested in 71,584 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny reported 18,159 shares. Principal Finance Group Inc accumulated 1.88 million shares. Renaissance Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.60M shares. Hanson & Doremus Invest Mgmt holds 0.18% of its portfolio in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) for 7,425 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Co reported 46 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 18,000 shares stake.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce services, software, and technology for financial, commercial, and industrial customers. The company has market cap of $949.59 million. The firm operates in four divisions: North America; Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Latin America. It currently has negative earnings. It offers financial self-service solutions and technologies, including automated teller machine outsourcing, ATM security, deposit automation, recycling and payment terminals, and software.

More notable recent Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Diebold gets a bullish start – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “DEADLINE ALERT – Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Class Action and Lead Deadline: September 3, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019, Digitaljournal.com published: “NYSE:DBD Shareholder Notice: Deadline on September 3, 2019 in Lawsuit Against Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated – Press Release – Digital Journal” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $92,882 activity. GREENFIELD GARY G bought 5,000 shares worth $45,658.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated shares while 52 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 63.37 million shares or 1.24% more from 62.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brigade Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership invested 0.41% in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). California State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 117,649 shares. State Street invested in 0% or 2.35 million shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 78,199 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Js Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 26,800 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 149,560 are held by Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership. Huntington Bankshares holds 0% of its portfolio in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) for 27,225 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt has 449,866 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Eaton Vance Management holds 0% or 35,285 shares. Quinn Opportunity Limited Com reported 0.03% stake. 253,078 are held by Barclays Public Ltd. Prelude Cap Lc has 0% invested in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Renaissance Techs Ltd owns 69,700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blackrock holds 0% or 11.22 million shares in its portfolio. Ancora Advsr Ltd Liability owns 2.42M shares for 0.92% of their portfolio.