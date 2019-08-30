State Street Has Cut Helix Energy Solutions Grp I (HLX) Holding By $853,412; Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) Sellers Decreased By 1.4% Their Shorts

Idexx Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX) had a decrease of 1.4% in short interest. IDXX’s SI was 1.10M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 1.4% from 1.12M shares previously. With 430,800 avg volume, 3 days are for Idexx Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX)’s short sellers to cover IDXX’s short positions. The SI to Idexx Laboratories Inc’s float is 1.3%. The stock increased 0.40% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $290.45. About 96,244 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $4.06 TO $4.20; 17/05/2018 – Idexx Labs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $537.7M, EST. $524.8M; 22/04/2018 – DJ IDEXX Laboratories Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDXX); 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.06-EPS $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q EPS $1.01, EST. 92C; 26/03/2018 IDEXX Launches SDMA in the Point of Care in the United Kingdom and Ireland with IDEXX Catalyst® SDMA Test; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.205 BLN TO $2.245 BLN; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $538M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Rev $537.7M

State Street Corp decreased Helix Energy Solutions Grp I (HLX) stake by 2.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. State Street Corp sold 121,916 shares as Helix Energy Solutions Grp I (HLX)’s stock rose 9.91%. The State Street Corp holds 4.39 million shares with $34.70M value, down from 4.51 million last quarter. Helix Energy Solutions Grp I now has $1.07 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.92% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $7.17. About 225,045 shares traded. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) has declined 14.70% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HLX News: 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY SEES 2018 REV ABOUT $695M-$740M, SAW $685M-$730M; 14/05/2018 – Helix Energy Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HLX); 27/04/2018 – Helix to Participate in Upcoming Events; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP INC – QTRLY REVENUES $164.3 MLN VS $104.5 MLN; 25/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP INC HLX.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9 FROM $7.10; 23/04/2018 – Helix Energy Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 24/04/2018 – Helix Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Helix Energy at Morgan Stanley Energy Conference May 7; 23/04/2018 – Helix Energy Solutions 1Q Rev $164.3M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. shares while 165 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 72.09 million shares or 2.41% less from 73.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reynders Mcveigh Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 1,371 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors invested in 18 shares or 0% of the stock. Daiwa Securities Inc owns 3,583 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 9,200 shares. Kames Pcl invested in 8,921 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Liability Company has 287,346 shares. Prelude Cap Management Ltd Com holds 137 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) has 1.03% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 45,436 shares. Cornerstone Advisors Inc has 0% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Harvey Ltd Liability, Kentucky-based fund reported 80,875 shares. Mackenzie Corp reported 26,310 shares. Franklin Incorporated reported 0.1% stake. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 5,996 shares. Meeder Asset Incorporated accumulated 8,358 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt And Equity Inc holds 0.38% or 307,177 shares in its portfolio.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, makes, and distributes services and products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $24.68 billion. It operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other divisions. It has a 62.64 P/E ratio. The firm provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assays; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Among 3 analysts covering Idexx Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Idexx Laboratories has $300 highest and $25500 lowest target. $275.75’s average target is -5.06% below currents $290.45 stock price. Idexx Laboratories had 9 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, August 16 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Friday, June 21 by Bank of America. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $99,904 activity. Kingsley Lawrence D also bought $99,904 worth of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) on Tuesday, August 6.

