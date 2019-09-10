State Street Has Boosted Mobile Mini (MINI) Holding by $1.02 Million; Halliburton Co. (HAL) Stake Has Upped by Salem Capital Management Inc

State Street Corp increased its stake in Mobile Mini Inc (MINI) by 2.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Street Corp bought 30,989 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.32% . The institutional investor held 1.25M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.31 million, up from 1.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Street Corp who had been investing in Mobile Mini Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.45B market cap company. The stock increased 2.99% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $33.1. About 274,451 shares traded. Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) has declined 18.56% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.56% the S&P500. Some Historical MINI News: 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI 1Q REV. $140.7M, EST. $133.2M; 06/03/2018 Mobile Mini Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 13-14; 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q EPS 33c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mobile Mini Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MINI); 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI INC MINI.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.25/SHR; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 34C; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI INC – EXPECT TO SEE STRONG YEAR-OVER-YEAR TOP LINE GROWTH AND EXPANDED MARGINS FOR REMAINDER OF 2018; 13/03/2018 – Mobile Mini at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q Rev $140.7M

Salem Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Halliburton Co. (HAL) by 43.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc bought 34,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 115,825 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39 million, up from 80,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Halliburton Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $20.2. About 7.69M shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON REVISES 2018 CAPEX BUDGET UP SLIGHTLY TO $2 BILLION; 04/04/2018 – HAL, SLB: At press conference unveiling new oil and gas discovery in #Bahrain. 1bilion barrel discovery. Light oil and gas discovered; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Operating Income Was $354 Million; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Swings To Profit In First Quarter — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q North American Rev $3.52B; 28/05/2018 – Halliburton and Saudi Aramco Reach Deal to Increase Gas Output; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton writes off investment in crisis-hit Venezuela; 10/04/2018 – Halliburton Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Falklands Oil Project Nears Go-Ahead With Halliburton On Board; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES ITS CAPITAL SPENDING AT $2 BILLION FOR 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.66 in 2018Q4.

State Street Corp, which manages about $1281.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Halcon Res Corp by 11.74M shares to 3.15 million shares, valued at $4.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nii Hldgs Inc by 448,706 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.95M shares, and cut its stake in Catchmark Timber Tr Inc (NYSE:CTT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.41 in 2018Q4.