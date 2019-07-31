State Street Has Boosted Its Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Stake by $9.58 Million as Shares Rose; Wallace Capital Management Stake In General Mls (GIS) Was Has Upped

Wallace Capital Management Inc increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 8.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallace Capital Management Inc bought 20,054 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 254,419 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.17M, up from 234,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $53.49. About 567,954 shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Increasingly Tight Control of All Expenditures in the Balance of Fiscal 2018; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONTINUES TO ESTIMATE CURRENCY TRANSLATION WILL INCREASE REPORTED NET SALES BY APPROXIMATELY 1 PERCENTAGE POINT IN FISCAL 2018; 27/03/2018 – General Mills: Net Proceeds to Be Used for Blue Buffalo Pet Products Acquisition; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – PRICED ITS REGISTERED PUBLIC OFFERING OF $6.050 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES IN 8 TRANCHES; 09/05/2018 – General Mills Elects Maria Sastre to Board of Directors; 03/04/2018 – General Mills to Borrow $6 Billion to Fund Blue Buffalo Deal; 08/03/2018 – Cascadian Farm invests in soil health research across organic oat supply chain with Grain Millers; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Fy Organic Sales in Line With Last Year; 22/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC GIS.N : SOCGEN RAISES TO HOLD FROM SELL; 09/05/2018 – General Mills Elects Maria Sastre to Bd of Directors

State Street Corp increased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 3.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Street Corp bought 45,849 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.32M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $276.25 million, up from 1.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Street Corp who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $219.03. About 197,956 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 20.52% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Zebra Technologies Corporation Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZBRA); 15/05/2018 – INSOMNIAC, LIVEXLIVE, ZEBRA ENTERTAINMENT AND TENCENT VIDEO SIGN PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT TO DISTRIBUTE LIVESTREAM OF ELECTRIC DAISY CARNIVAL (EDC) LAS VEGAS; 16/04/2018 – DoI – FWS: Service to Move Forward on Petition to Delist Cape Mountain Zebra, Retains ESA Protections for Preble’s Meadow; 02/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 18/04/2018 – Mobile Heartbeat Achieves Zebra Technologies Validation; 08/03/2018 – Zebra Tech Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Mar. 15; 05/03/2018 – Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of Its Newest Al Imaging Algorithm – Automatic Identification of Brain Bleeds; 24/05/2018 – Zebra Tech Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECH 1Q ADJ EPS $2.56, EST. $2.05; 09/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Etsy, XPO Logistics and Zebra Technologies

Wallace Capital Management Inc, which manages about $662.24 million and $723.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) by 1,726 shares to 81,312 shares, valued at $75.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 7,545 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,633 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dubuque National Bank And Tru Company owns 6,310 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Blb&B Limited Liability invested in 0.05% or 7,462 shares. Newfocus Financial Group Incorporated Ltd Co invested 0.68% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Trustco State Bank N Y holds 1.43% or 24,655 shares. Mcclain Value Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 95,574 shares. 57,896 were accumulated by Symons Cap Management. State Street Corporation has 35.28M shares. Glob Endowment Mgmt LP invested in 87,700 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdg Incorporated invested 0.11% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Fayez Sarofim stated it has 152,570 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Rockland Trust Co stated it has 123,293 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. Weiss Multi has invested 0.08% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). 19,005 are owned by Tower Rech Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc). Prelude Capital Management Ltd Liability accumulated 212 shares or 0% of the stock. Security Bankshares Of Sioux City Iowa Ia reported 17,301 shares.

State Street Corp, which manages about $1281.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dsw Inc (NYSE:DSW) by 239,226 shares to 2.15 million shares, valued at $48.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 1.87M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.23 million shares, and cut its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (NYSE:LNC).