State Street Decreased Position in Teradyne (TER) by $2.56 Million as Share Price Rose; As Adobe (ADBE) Valuation Rose, Holder Chemung Canal Trust Company Upped Its Stake

Chemung Canal Trust Company increased its stake in Adobe (ADBE) by 5.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemung Canal Trust Company bought 1,762 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 32,037 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.44 million, up from 30,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Company who had been investing in Adobe for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $138.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $284.69. About 4.54M shares traded or 77.27% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Rev $2.08B; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE TOUTS USE OF AI TO BUY SEARCH, DISPLAY AND VIDEO ADS; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DEAL FOR FOR $1.68 BLN; 16/04/2018 – lnvoca Releases New Extension for Adobe Cloud Platform Launch; 27/03/2018 – Publicis Groupe Named 2018 Adobe Experience Cloud Partner of the Year; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – UPON CLOSE OF DEAL, MAGENTO CEO MARK LAVELLE WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD MAGENTO TEAM AS PART OF ADOBE’S DIGITAL EXPERIENCE BUSINESS; 13/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES DAVID A. RICKS TO BOARD, BOOSTING BOARD TO 11; 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to ADOBE SYSTEMS on May 8 for “Online source separation” (California, Illinois Inventors); 20/03/2018 – Facebook and Adobe to buy wind power from Nebraska facility; 21/05/2018 – Adobe: Magento CEO Mark Lavelle to Continue to Lead Magento Team as Part of Adobe’s Digital Experience Business

State Street Corp decreased its stake in Teradyne Inc (TER) by 1.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Street Corp sold 54,516 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.34% . The institutional investor held 4.32M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $207.00 million, down from 4.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Street Corp who had been investing in Teradyne Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $58. About 1.56 million shares traded. Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) has risen 28.94% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical TER News: 15/05/2018 – Elliott Management Adds Teradyne, Exits NRG Energy: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne And Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR) Announce Teradyne’s Acquisition Of MiR, Leader In Collaborative Autonomous Mobile Industrial Robots; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne: Demand Outlook for 2018 Mobile Device Test Capacity Declined Sharply in 1q; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Teradyne; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne Sees 2Q Adj EPS 45c-Adj EPS 52c; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne 1Q Net $87M; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne Sees 2Q EPS 39c-EPS 46c; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne: MiR Supplies Collaborative Autonomous Mobile Robots; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Takes New Stakes in Teradyne, Debt-Laden Windstream; 25/04/2018 – TERADYNE PURCHASES PRIVATELY HELD MIR OF ODENSE

Analysts await Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 1.41% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.71 per share. TER’s profit will be $118.96 million for 20.71 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Teradyne, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.06% EPS growth.

More notable recent Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why You Should Buy Teradyne (TER) Stock Right Now – Nasdaq” on October 10, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Celanese (CE) Shares Up 38% YTD: What’s Going in its Favor? – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Is Teradyne (TER) Down 7.8% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Teradyne Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Nasdaq:TER – GlobeNewswire” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Teradyne Introduces the UltraFLEXplus to Minimize Time to Market for Complex Digital Devices – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

State Street Corp, which manages about $1341.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Farmer & Merchants Bancorp I (FMAO) by 18,196 shares to 161,917 shares, valued at $4.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crane Co (NYSE:CR) by 15,354 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.32 million shares, and has risen its stake in Bhp Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 26 investors sold TER shares while 126 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 156.25 million shares or 2.03% less from 159.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. West Coast Financial Limited Liability Corp, California-based fund reported 156,631 shares. Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp accumulated 445,065 shares. Moreover, Shufro Rose And Co Ltd Liability Company has 0.33% invested in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 0.64% of its portfolio in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Nwq Invest Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.62% invested in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Guggenheim Cap Ltd Llc holds 37,413 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Legal And General Group Public Ltd Liability Com has 0.02% invested in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) for 628,627 shares. First Republic Management owns 88,378 shares. Psagot House Ltd has 2,568 shares. Frontier Capital Management stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Grimes stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Manufacturers Life Communication The owns 279,433 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 0.06% or 30,000 shares. 9,265 are owned by Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Adobe, FedEx and More Earnings to Watch For This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 15, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: How Low Will The Fed Go? – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Adobe (ADBE) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 18, 2019.