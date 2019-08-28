State Street Decreased Its Stake in Century Alum Co (CENX) as Share Price Declined; San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca Has Cut Stake in Boeing Co (BA) by $2.25 Million as Stock Price Declined

State Street Corp decreased its stake in Century Alum Co (CENX) by 16.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Street Corp sold 633,340 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.22% . The institutional investor held 3.32 million shares of the aluminum company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.44M, down from 3.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Street Corp who had been investing in Century Alum Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $469.80 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.62% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $5.28. About 684,889 shares traded. Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) has declined 44.35% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CENX News: 30/05/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM CO – NO INJURIES WERE SUSTAINED IN CONNECTION WITH THESE EVENTS AND FACILITY’S OTHER TWO POTLINES WERE UNAFFECTED; 16/05/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM SAYS CO, CERTAIN UNITS ENTERED AMENDED & RESTATED $175 MLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – Russia’s Pain is Century Aluminum’s Gain — Barron’s Blog; 08/03/2018 – Century Aluminum CEO: We’re bringing back 300 jobs thanks to Trump tariffs; 13/03/2018 – COLUMN-Aluminium through the looking glass after Trump’s tariffs: Andy Home; 13/03/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM CO CENX.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 30/05/2018 – Century Aluminum Reports Electrical Failure Affecting One Potline at its Sebree Smelter; 08/03/2018 – TRUMP SAYS U.S. WILL BE DOING RECIPROCAL TAX PROGRAM AT SOME POINT; 30/05/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM CO – IS CONTINUING TO ASSESS EFFECTS OF EVENTS BUT EXPECTS TO RESTORE AFFECTED POTLINE TO FULL PRODUCTION WITHIN NEXT THREE MONTHS; 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP Buys 1% Position in Century Aluminum

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 57.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca sold 5,897 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 4,352 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, down from 10,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $4.92 during the last trading session, reaching $359.65. About 1.97M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q EPS $4.15; 05/03/2018 – BA: HALF OF 787 OPERATORS PLACED ADD-ON ORDERS VS 10% FOR A350; 23/04/2018 – AstroNova Receives FAA Supplemental Type Certificate to Retrofit Boeing 737NG Aircraft with ToughWriter® 5 Flight Deck Data; 08/05/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Boeing says will consult with U.S. on ‘next steps’ after Iran announcement; 30/05/2018 – Boeing at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Boeing Will Provide Spare Parts to U.S. Navy and Marine Corps Depots for F/A-18 Maintenance; 26/04/2018 – BOEING – SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR PARTS DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH GE AVIATION TO SUPPORT T700 ENGINE; 21/03/2018 – EMBRAER SAYS NO DECISION YET ON STRUCTURE FOR BOEING DEAL; 11/04/2018 – ZIMBABWE BUYS FOUR BOEING 777 AIRCRAFT FROM MALAYSIA AIRLINES; 21/03/2018 – CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES SAYS CATALOGUE PRICE FOR 30 AIRPLANES IS ABOUT $3.24 BLN

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca, which manages about $245.76 million and $231.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 24,553 shares to 25,408 shares, valued at $1.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 13,514 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,872 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Put) (XLI).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Price Boeing Is Paying – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Evolution Order For Airbus A220 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Boeing Stock Wonâ€™t Get Fixed Until the MAX Does – Investorplace.com” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Qantas’ Nonstop New York And London To Sydney May Provide Cargo Opportunity – Benzinga” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 37.31 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Washington Corp reported 80 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Com The stated it has 0.27% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cambridge Rech Advisors accumulated 89,689 shares. Birinyi Associates Inc reported 11,300 shares. 708 were reported by First Personal. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc owns 158,800 shares. Mackenzie accumulated 250,323 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invests owns 8,793 shares. Tradition Mgmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 24,413 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 0.74% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 369,138 shares. First Bank Of Omaha has 3,077 shares. Sfmg Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.21% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 3,822 shares. Webster Bancorporation N A holds 1.04% or 19,109 shares in its portfolio. Cobblestone Ltd Liability holds 0.09% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,410 shares. Ballentine Partners Limited Liability Co reported 0.05% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

More notable recent Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Century Aluminum Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Century Aluminum Co (CENX) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Cheap Small-Cap Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” on April 01, 2019. More interesting news about Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Century Agrees to Two-Year Power Contract Extension for Mt. Holly Smelter – GlobeNewswire” published on October 10, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Century Aluminum (CENX) Q1 Earnings, Revenues Beat Estimates – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $28,900 activity.