State Street Cut Its Cincinnati Finl (CINF) Position by $31.83 Million; Bank Hawaii (BOH) Stake Has Boosted by Hendershot Investments Inc

Hendershot Investments Inc increased its stake in Bank Hawaii Corp (BOH) by 46.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendershot Investments Inc bought 11,455 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 36,067 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85M, up from 24,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc who had been investing in Bank Hawaii Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $82.38. About 68,812 shares traded. Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) has declined 6.72% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical BOH News: 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii Corporation First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q Noninterest Income $44M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Bank of Hawaii Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BOH); 23/04/2018 – BANK OF HAWAII 1Q EPS $1.28, EST. $1.22; 23/04/2018 – BANK OF HAWAII BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 60C/SHR FROM 52C, EST. 52C

State Street Corp decreased its stake in Cincinnati Finl Corp (CINF) by 3.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Street Corp sold 370,156 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 9.34 million shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $807.65M, down from 9.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Street Corp who had been investing in Cincinnati Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $107.3. About 268,873 shares traded. Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) has risen 36.65% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.22% the S&P500. Some Historical CINF News: 07/05/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Adj EPS 72c; 21/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: Colliers’ Cincinnati office adds new service; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cincinnati Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CINF); 21/03/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Announces Internet Availability of Proxy Materials and Webcast for 2018 Annual Meeting of Shar; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,203 MLN VS $1,154 MLN; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL 1Q OPER EPS 72C, EST. 80C

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 30 investors sold CINF shares while 142 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 100.86 million shares or 1.50% less from 102.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Teachers Retirement, New York-based fund reported 223,601 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas, a Texas-based fund reported 92,418 shares. Opus Cap Grp Limited Liability Corp reported 0.08% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Whittier Tru invested in 2,617 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 16,900 are owned by Cibc Asset Mngmt. The British Columbia – Canada-based Connor Clark & Lunn Mngmt Limited has invested 0% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 37,916 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Legal And General Public Lc has invested 0.06% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 22,297 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Hldg Sa holds 14,451 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) for 41,900 shares. Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Trust Company Na has invested 0.02% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Calamos Advsrs Ltd holds 0% or 6,825 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd reported 201 shares. 38,726 were accumulated by Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability.

State Street Corp, which manages about $1281.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Deluxe Corp (NYSE:DLX) by 50,814 shares to 1.51M shares, valued at $65.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Circor Intl Inc (NYSE:CIR) by 19,564 shares in the quarter, for a total of 490,315 shares, and has risen its stake in Bancfirst Corp (NASDAQ:BANF).

More notable recent Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cincinnati Financial Never Lacks Luster on Solid Premiums – Nasdaq” on March 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Voya Financial (VOYA) Q1 Earnings Lag Estimates, Rise Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on May 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “AM Best Revises Donegal Group (DGICA) and Unit’s Outlook – Nasdaq” on March 13, 2019. More interesting news about Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Sun Life’s (SLF) Q1 Earnings Suffer Due to Weak Premiums – Nasdaq” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “How Safe Is Cincinnati Financial’s Dividend? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 24, 2019.

Analysts await Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, down 14.81% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.81 per share. CINF’s profit will be $112.35 million for 38.88 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual earnings per share reported by Cincinnati Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.29% negative EPS growth.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $30,003 activity.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $464,423 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 12 investors sold BOH shares while 89 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 29.55 million shares or 5.10% less from 31.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Public Limited Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH). Bbva Compass Bancorporation has invested 0.07% in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH). Plante Moran Finance Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH). Northern Trust Corp stated it has 435,220 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 1.28M are owned by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mgmt Limited Com. Raymond James & Associate reported 0% of its portfolio in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH). Paloma Company accumulated 4,710 shares. North Star Mngmt has 0.05% invested in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) for 5,250 shares. California-based Ashfield Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.11% in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH). Ameriprise Financial stated it has 0% in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH). Pillar Pacific Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 2,765 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Geode Cap Ltd Co accumulated 493,959 shares. Retail Bank reported 4,140 shares. Keybank National Association Oh invested 0.04% in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH). Bessemer invested 0% in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH).

More notable recent Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For April 22, 2019 – Benzinga” on April 22, 2019, also Zacks.com with their article: “WAL vs. BOH: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Zacks.com” published on June 03, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Bank of Hawaii misses profit, revenue estimates – MarketWatch” on January 28, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Perspecta Inc. (PRSP) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.