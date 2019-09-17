State Street Cut Its Bunge Limited (BG) Position by $9.98 Million as Share Price Rose; Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Has Lifted Position in Methanex Corp. (MEOH) by $11.85 Million as Share Price Declined

State Street Corp decreased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 3.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Street Corp sold 181,468 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The institutional investor held 4.67M shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $260.02M, down from 4.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Street Corp who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $57.82. About 743,185 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 02/05/2018 – Bunge to push ahead with Brazilian sugar mill IPO; 05/03/2018 – SIZE OF CONTINENTAL GRAIN POSITION IN BUNGE NOT YET DISCLOSED; 03/05/2018 – BUNGE – CONCURRENTLY WITH ENTRY INTO REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY, SOME BRAZILIAN SUGAR MILLING UNITS HAVE ENTERED SECURED PRE-EXPORT TERM LOAN FACILITY; 17/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 17; 30/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 30; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE SAYS PROGRESSING TOWARDS SEPARATION OF BRAZIL SUGAR UNIT; 08/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 8; 15/05/2018 – Bunge Makes Initial Filing in Brazil for IPO of its Sugar Milling Business; 09/05/2018 – S&P Affirms Bunge ‘BBB’ Rating; 30/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Brazil’s commodities firms scramble to resume ops amid trucker protests

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Methanex Corp. (MEOH) by 42.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd bought 263,340 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.97% . The institutional investor held 883,948 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.22 million, up from 620,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Methanex Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 8.94% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $39.48. About 1.28M shares traded or 188.44% up from the average. Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) has declined 41.94% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MEOH News: 20/04/2018 – CORRECT: METHANEX HOLDER M&G INVESTMENT CUTS STAKE TO 19%; 14/05/2018 – M&G: METHANEX REVIEW WOULD RESULT IN SELLING ASSETS OR CO; 13/03/2018 Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Methanex, YPF Sociedad Anonima, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Horizon Pharma, Changy; 25/04/2018 – Methanex Corporation – Notice of Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – METHANEX 1Q REV. $962M, EST. $947.0M; 25/04/2018 – METHANEX CORP QTRLY REVENUE $962 MLN VS $810 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – METHANEX CORP MEOH.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $67; 14/05/2018 – METHANEX HOLDER M&G URGES POSSIBLE STRATEGIC REVIEW; 14/05/2018 – METHANEX HLDR M&G REPEATEDLY FRUSTRATED W/MKT VALUATION OF CO; 25/04/2018 – METHANEX CORP QTRLY ADJ REVENUE $987 MLN VS $832 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE:ABX) by 606,559 shares to 1.72 million shares, valued at $27.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nutrien Ltd by 260,294 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.25M shares, and cut its stake in Toronto (NYSE:TD).

State Street Corp, which manages about $1341.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Finl Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:UBNK) by 67,256 shares to 1.24M shares, valued at $17.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cargurus Inc by 526,931 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.47M shares, and has risen its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold BG shares while 103 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 105.99 million shares or 0.38% less from 106.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 303,579 are owned by Credit Suisse Ag. Us Fincl Bank De invested in 6,487 shares. Asset One holds 0.03% or 96,472 shares in its portfolio. Eventide Asset Mgmt Limited Com accumulated 28,700 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Royal Bankshares Of Canada has 80,055 shares. Whitebox Advsrs Ltd, Minnesota-based fund reported 572,133 shares. First Mercantile Tru invested in 0% or 700 shares. 524,371 were accumulated by Pictet Asset Ltd. Gabelli Funds Llc accumulated 143,000 shares. Gould Asset Mngmt Ca holds 0.09% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) or 4,330 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 902,200 shares. Swiss Bank reported 559,235 shares stake. Mackenzie Fincl Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Marathon Asset Mgmt Llp invested in 1.87M shares or 1.34% of the stock. Mufg Americas invested 0% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $12.93 million activity. WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV had bought 4,000 shares worth $205,600 on Wednesday, May 22. $8.16 million worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) was bought by CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO. HECKMAN GREGORY A had bought 38,588 shares worth $2.00 million. Zachman Brian bought $512,777 worth of stock.

Analysts await Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, down 75.79% or $1.91 from last year’s $2.52 per share. BG’s profit will be $86.35 million for 23.70 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual earnings per share reported by Bunge Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.87% negative EPS growth.