State Street Corporation (STT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO)

State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) and Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio State Street Corporation 61 1.70 N/A 5.89 9.86 Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates State Street Corporation and Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides State Street Corporation and Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets State Street Corporation 0.00% 10.9% 0.9% Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for State Street Corporation and Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score State Street Corporation 1 3 2 2.33 Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

State Street Corporation has a 16.44% upside potential and a consensus price target of $61.83.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 93.1% of State Street Corporation shares and 8.69% of Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.6% of State Street Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) State Street Corporation -2.53% 2.47% -12.42% -18.21% -33.4% -7.9% Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 2.37% 3.97% 6.33% 5.26% 1.28% 7.95%

For the past year State Street Corporation had bearish trend while Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

State Street Corporation beats Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product- and participant-level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; and performance, risk, and compliance analytics. It also provides investment management services, such as investment management, investment research, and investment advisory services to corporations, public funds, and other sophisticated investors, as well as offers active and passive asset management strategies across equity, fixed-income, and cash asset classes. The company offers its products and services to mutual funds, collective investment funds and other investment pools, corporate and public retirement plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments, and investment managers. State Street Corporation was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.