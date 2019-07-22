State Street Corporation (STT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP)

We will be contrasting the differences between State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio State Street Corporation 65 1.92 N/A 5.89 10.49 Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 15 32.07 N/A -0.90 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates State Street Corporation and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides State Street Corporation and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets State Street Corporation 0.00% 10.9% 0.9% Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for State Street Corporation and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score State Street Corporation 2 4 2 2.25 Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

State Street Corporation has a consensus price target of $65.57, and a 9.14% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 91.1% of State Street Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of State Street Corporation’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 83.88% of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) State Street Corporation -4.16% -11.85% -11.05% -14.45% -39.59% -2% Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 3.93% -0.2% 1.66% -1.22% -14.83% 23.61%

For the past year State Street Corporation has -2% weaker performance while Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. has 23.61% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors State Street Corporation beats Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product- and participant-level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; and performance, risk, and compliance analytics. It also provides investment management services, such as investment management, investment research, and investment advisory services to corporations, public funds, and other sophisticated investors, as well as offers active and passive asset management strategies across equity, fixed-income, and cash asset classes. The company offers its products and services to mutual funds, collective investment funds and other investment pools, corporate and public retirement plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments, and investment managers. State Street Corporation was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.