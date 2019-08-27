State Street Corporation (STT)’s Financial Results Comparing With PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT)

Since State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) and PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio State Street Corporation 62 1.59 N/A 5.89 9.86 PennantPark Investment Corporation 7 3.80 N/A 0.45 14.66

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of State Street Corporation and PennantPark Investment Corporation. PennantPark Investment Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than State Street Corporation. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. State Street Corporation’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than PennantPark Investment Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets State Street Corporation 0.00% 10.9% 0.9% PennantPark Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for State Street Corporation and PennantPark Investment Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score State Street Corporation 1 3 2 2.33 PennantPark Investment Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

State Street Corporation’s upside potential is 24.11% at a $61.83 average target price. Competitively PennantPark Investment Corporation has a consensus target price of $8, with potential upside of 26.18%. Based on the data shown earlier, PennantPark Investment Corporation is looking more favorable than State Street Corporation, analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 93.1% of State Street Corporation shares and 46.22% of PennantPark Investment Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of State Street Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.25% of PennantPark Investment Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) State Street Corporation -2.53% 2.47% -12.42% -18.21% -33.4% -7.9% PennantPark Investment Corporation -1.04% 5.06% -6.48% -7.26% -11.47% 4.24%

For the past year State Street Corporation has -7.9% weaker performance while PennantPark Investment Corporation has 4.24% stronger performance.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product- and participant-level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; and performance, risk, and compliance analytics. It also provides investment management services, such as investment management, investment research, and investment advisory services to corporations, public funds, and other sophisticated investors, as well as offers active and passive asset management strategies across equity, fixed-income, and cash asset classes. The company offers its products and services to mutual funds, collective investment funds and other investment pools, corporate and public retirement plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments, and investment managers. State Street Corporation was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.