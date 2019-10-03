State Street Corporation (STT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW)

State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio State Street Corporation 55 -1.04 351.82M 5.89 9.86 Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of State Street Corporation and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 represents State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets State Street Corporation 639,905,420.15% 10.9% 0.9% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

State Street Corporation and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score State Street Corporation 1 3 2 2.33 Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 13.51% for State Street Corporation with average price target of $62.33.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

State Street Corporation and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 93.1% and 14.54%. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of State Street Corporation’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.04% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) State Street Corporation -2.53% 2.47% -12.42% -18.21% -33.4% -7.9% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund -1.7% 2.67% 6.98% 9.15% 13.57% 17.2%

For the past year State Street Corporation had bearish trend while Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund had bullish trend.

Summary

State Street Corporation beats on 8 of the 10 factors Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product- and participant-level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; and performance, risk, and compliance analytics. It also provides investment management services, such as investment management, investment research, and investment advisory services to corporations, public funds, and other sophisticated investors, as well as offers active and passive asset management strategies across equity, fixed-income, and cash asset classes. The company offers its products and services to mutual funds, collective investment funds and other investment pools, corporate and public retirement plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments, and investment managers. State Street Corporation was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.