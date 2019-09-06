State Street Corporation (STT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Black Knight Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Both State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) and Black Knight Inc. (NYSE:BKI) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio State Street Corporation 61 1.62 N/A 5.89 9.86 Black Knight Inc. 58 8.39 N/A 1.12 56.74

In table 1 we can see State Street Corporation and Black Knight Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Black Knight Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than State Street Corporation. The company that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. State Street Corporation is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Black Knight Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows State Street Corporation and Black Knight Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets State Street Corporation 0.00% 10.9% 0.9% Black Knight Inc. 0.00% 9.4% 4.4%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for State Street Corporation and Black Knight Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score State Street Corporation 1 3 2 2.33 Black Knight Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of State Street Corporation is $61.83, with potential upside of 19.71%. Meanwhile, Black Knight Inc.’s consensus price target is $58, while its potential downside is -9.73%. Based on the data given earlier, State Street Corporation is looking more favorable than Black Knight Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 93.1% of State Street Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 90.2% of Black Knight Inc. are owned by institutional investors. State Street Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4% of Black Knight Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) State Street Corporation -2.53% 2.47% -12.42% -18.21% -33.4% -7.9% Black Knight Inc. 1.44% 4.39% 16.12% 30.02% 21.65% 40.52%

For the past year State Street Corporation had bearish trend while Black Knight Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

State Street Corporation beats on 7 of the 12 factors Black Knight Inc.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product- and participant-level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; and performance, risk, and compliance analytics. It also provides investment management services, such as investment management, investment research, and investment advisory services to corporations, public funds, and other sophisticated investors, as well as offers active and passive asset management strategies across equity, fixed-income, and cash asset classes. The company offers its products and services to mutual funds, collective investment funds and other investment pools, corporate and public retirement plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments, and investment managers. State Street Corporation was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Black Knight, Inc. provides software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions, including LoanSphere mortgage servicing platform, a software as a service application that automates loan servicing to the secondary mortgage market and investor reporting; and LoanSphere Bankruptcy and LoanSphere Foreclosure solutions, which are Web-based workflow information systems for managing and automating a range of workflow processes involving non-performing loans. It also provides LoanSphere Invoicing to organize images of paper documents within a particular file, capture information from imaged documents, manage invoices, and offer various users access to data needed for monitoring and process management. In addition, this segment provides LoanSphere Empower, which supports retail and wholesale loan originations; LoanSphere LendingSpace that supports correspondent loan originations; LoanSphere Exchange, a platform, which offers interconnected network of originators, agents, settlement services providers, and investors; Insight suite of solutions designed to help lenders meet loan quality and disclosure requirements; and eLending platform, which hosts a range of on-demand services that provide electronic document delivery, signature, closings, and post-close services accessible to lenders. The Data and Analytics segment offers services consisting of property, mortgage performance data, and multiple listing service; mortgage and real estate analytics; and enterprise business intelligence. The company was formerly known as Black Knight Financial Services, Inc. and changed its name to Black Knight, Inc. in October 2017. Black Knight, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.