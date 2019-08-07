State Street Corporation (STT) and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) Comparing side by side

We are comparing State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio State Street Corporation 64 1.71 N/A 5.89 9.86 Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 3 5.65 N/A 0.08 34.58

In table 1 we can see State Street Corporation and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to State Street Corporation. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. State Street Corporation is presently more affordable than Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has State Street Corporation and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets State Street Corporation 0.00% 10.9% 0.9% Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for State Street Corporation and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score State Street Corporation 2 3 2 2.29 Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of State Street Corporation is $66.14, with potential upside of 23.63%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 93.1% of State Street Corporation shares and 0% of Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. shares. State Street Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) State Street Corporation -2.53% 2.47% -12.42% -18.21% -33.4% -7.9% Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 12.19% 1.41% -3.82% -50.09% 0% -52.16%

For the past year State Street Corporation was less bearish than Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors State Street Corporation beats Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product- and participant-level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; and performance, risk, and compliance analytics. It also provides investment management services, such as investment management, investment research, and investment advisory services to corporations, public funds, and other sophisticated investors, as well as offers active and passive asset management strategies across equity, fixed-income, and cash asset classes. The company offers its products and services to mutual funds, collective investment funds and other investment pools, corporate and public retirement plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments, and investment managers. State Street Corporation was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.