State Street Corporation (STT) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Comparing side by side

Both State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio State Street Corporation 63 1.59 N/A 5.89 9.86 OFS Credit Company Inc. 18 9.85 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights State Street Corporation and OFS Credit Company Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets State Street Corporation 0.00% 10.9% 0.9% OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for State Street Corporation and OFS Credit Company Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score State Street Corporation 2 4 2 2.25 OFS Credit Company Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

State Street Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 29.89% and an $64.75 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 93.1% of State Street Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 20.88% of OFS Credit Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.6% of State Street Corporation shares. Comparatively, OFS Credit Company Inc. has 13.37% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) State Street Corporation -2.53% 2.47% -12.42% -18.21% -33.4% -7.9% OFS Credit Company Inc. -0.76% -5.71% -5.95% 3.98% 0% 11.4%

For the past year State Street Corporation has -7.9% weaker performance while OFS Credit Company Inc. has 11.4% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors State Street Corporation beats OFS Credit Company Inc.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product- and participant-level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; and performance, risk, and compliance analytics. It also provides investment management services, such as investment management, investment research, and investment advisory services to corporations, public funds, and other sophisticated investors, as well as offers active and passive asset management strategies across equity, fixed-income, and cash asset classes. The company offers its products and services to mutual funds, collective investment funds and other investment pools, corporate and public retirement plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments, and investment managers. State Street Corporation was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.