State Street Corporation (STT) and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio State Street Corporation 64 1.89 N/A 5.89 10.49 Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 8 4.88 N/A 0.36 23.57

Table 1 demonstrates State Street Corporation and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to State Street Corporation. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. State Street Corporation is currently more affordable than Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us State Street Corporation and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets State Street Corporation 0.00% 10.9% 0.9% Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered State Street Corporation and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score State Street Corporation 2 3 2 2.29 Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

State Street Corporation’s consensus price target is $66.14, while its potential upside is 11.67%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

State Street Corporation and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 91.1% and 41.78%. Insiders owned 0.5% of State Street Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 19.27% of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) State Street Corporation -4.16% -11.85% -11.05% -14.45% -39.59% -2% Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation -1.28% 1.81% -0.82% 0.95% 0% 9.16%

For the past year State Street Corporation has -2% weaker performance while Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation has 9.16% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors State Street Corporation beats Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product- and participant-level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; and performance, risk, and compliance analytics. It also provides investment management services, such as investment management, investment research, and investment advisory services to corporations, public funds, and other sophisticated investors, as well as offers active and passive asset management strategies across equity, fixed-income, and cash asset classes. The company offers its products and services to mutual funds, collective investment funds and other investment pools, corporate and public retirement plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments, and investment managers. State Street Corporation was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.