State Street Corporation (STT) and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) Contrasting side by side

State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio State Street Corporation 63 1.59 N/A 5.89 9.86 Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 14 22.70 N/A 0.75 19.49

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for State Street Corporation and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than State Street Corporation. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. State Street Corporation’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets State Street Corporation 0.00% 10.9% 0.9% Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for State Street Corporation and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score State Street Corporation 2 4 2 2.25 Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 0 0 0 0.00

State Street Corporation’s consensus target price is $64.75, while its potential upside is 30.02%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 93.1% of State Street Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 16.26% of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 are owned by institutional investors. About 0.6% of State Street Corporation’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) State Street Corporation -2.53% 2.47% -12.42% -18.21% -33.4% -7.9% Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 2.02% -1.15% 3.29% 9.1% 7.18% 11.49%

For the past year State Street Corporation has -7.9% weaker performance while Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 has 11.49% stronger performance.

Summary

State Street Corporation beats Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 on 7 of the 10 factors.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product- and participant-level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; and performance, risk, and compliance analytics. It also provides investment management services, such as investment management, investment research, and investment advisory services to corporations, public funds, and other sophisticated investors, as well as offers active and passive asset management strategies across equity, fixed-income, and cash asset classes. The company offers its products and services to mutual funds, collective investment funds and other investment pools, corporate and public retirement plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments, and investment managers. State Street Corporation was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.