State Street Corporation (STT) and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF) Comparison side by side

Both State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio State Street Corporation 64 1.74 N/A 5.89 9.86 Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see State Street Corporation and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has State Street Corporation and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets State Street Corporation 0.00% 10.9% 0.9% Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for State Street Corporation and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score State Street Corporation 2 3 2 2.29 Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 0 0 0 0.00

State Street Corporation’s upside potential is 25.98% at a $66.14 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both State Street Corporation and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund are owned by institutional investors at 93.1% and 22.39% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of State Street Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) State Street Corporation -2.53% 2.47% -12.42% -18.21% -33.4% -7.9% Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund -4.32% -4.11% -4.94% -5.74% -17.89% 9.11%

For the past year State Street Corporation has -7.9% weaker performance while Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund has 9.11% stronger performance.

Summary

State Street Corporation beats on 7 of the 8 factors Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product- and participant-level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; and performance, risk, and compliance analytics. It also provides investment management services, such as investment management, investment research, and investment advisory services to corporations, public funds, and other sophisticated investors, as well as offers active and passive asset management strategies across equity, fixed-income, and cash asset classes. The company offers its products and services to mutual funds, collective investment funds and other investment pools, corporate and public retirement plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments, and investment managers. State Street Corporation was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.