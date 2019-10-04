State Street Corporation (STT) and New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) and New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio State Street Corporation 55 -1.04 351.82M 5.89 9.86 New Mountain Finance Corporation 14 0.00 N/A 1.12 12.32

Table 1 demonstrates State Street Corporation and New Mountain Finance Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. New Mountain Finance Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than State Street Corporation. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. State Street Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of New Mountain Finance Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has State Street Corporation and New Mountain Finance Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets State Street Corporation 637,817,258.88% 10.9% 0.9% New Mountain Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

State Street Corporation and New Mountain Finance Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score State Street Corporation 1 3 2 2.33 New Mountain Finance Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$62.33 is State Street Corporation’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 11.74%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 93.1% of State Street Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 42.3% of New Mountain Finance Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% are State Street Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 10.46% of New Mountain Finance Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) State Street Corporation -2.53% 2.47% -12.42% -18.21% -33.4% -7.9% New Mountain Finance Corporation -0.65% -1.01% -1.64% -1.22% -3.37% 9.46%

For the past year State Street Corporation had bearish trend while New Mountain Finance Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

State Street Corporation beats on 9 of the 12 factors New Mountain Finance Corporation.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product- and participant-level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; and performance, risk, and compliance analytics. It also provides investment management services, such as investment management, investment research, and investment advisory services to corporations, public funds, and other sophisticated investors, as well as offers active and passive asset management strategies across equity, fixed-income, and cash asset classes. The company offers its products and services to mutual funds, collective investment funds and other investment pools, corporate and public retirement plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments, and investment managers. State Street Corporation was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.