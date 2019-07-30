State Street Corporation (STT) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB) Contrasting side by side

As Asset Management businesses, State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio State Street Corporation 64 1.89 N/A 5.89 10.49 Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 26 6.21 N/A -2.27 0.00

Table 1 highlights State Street Corporation and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets State Street Corporation 0.00% 10.9% 0.9% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for State Street Corporation and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score State Street Corporation 2 3 2 2.29 Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$66.14 is State Street Corporation’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 11.86%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

State Street Corporation and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 91.1% and 42.96%. 0.5% are State Street Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) State Street Corporation -4.16% -11.85% -11.05% -14.45% -39.59% -2% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. -0.72% -0.91% 1.2% 0.42% 0.42% 2.88%

For the past year State Street Corporation has -2% weaker performance while Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has 2.88% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors State Street Corporation beats Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product- and participant-level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; and performance, risk, and compliance analytics. It also provides investment management services, such as investment management, investment research, and investment advisory services to corporations, public funds, and other sophisticated investors, as well as offers active and passive asset management strategies across equity, fixed-income, and cash asset classes. The company offers its products and services to mutual funds, collective investment funds and other investment pools, corporate and public retirement plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments, and investment managers. State Street Corporation was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.