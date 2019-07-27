State Street Corporation (STT) and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Contrasting side by side

State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio State Street Corporation 65 1.93 N/A 5.89 10.49 Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 3 9.36 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of State Street Corporation and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of State Street Corporation and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets State Street Corporation 0.00% 10.9% 0.9% Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for State Street Corporation and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score State Street Corporation 2 3 2 2.29 Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

State Street Corporation has a 9.56% upside potential and an average target price of $66.14.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 91.1% of State Street Corporation shares and 29.96% of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. shares. 0.5% are State Street Corporation’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.71% of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) State Street Corporation -4.16% -11.85% -11.05% -14.45% -39.59% -2% Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. -1.92% -0.65% 1.99% 1.32% -3.46% 10.83%

For the past year State Street Corporation had bearish trend while Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

State Street Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product- and participant-level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; and performance, risk, and compliance analytics. It also provides investment management services, such as investment management, investment research, and investment advisory services to corporations, public funds, and other sophisticated investors, as well as offers active and passive asset management strategies across equity, fixed-income, and cash asset classes. The company offers its products and services to mutual funds, collective investment funds and other investment pools, corporate and public retirement plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments, and investment managers. State Street Corporation was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.