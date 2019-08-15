State Street Corporation (STT) and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Comparison side by side

State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio State Street Corporation 63 1.59 N/A 5.89 9.86 Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 3 9.27 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates State Street Corporation and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets State Street Corporation 0.00% 10.9% 0.9% Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for State Street Corporation and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score State Street Corporation 2 4 2 2.25 Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

State Street Corporation has an average price target of $64.75, and a 30.47% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

State Street Corporation and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 93.1% and 29.96%. 0.6% are State Street Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.71% are Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) State Street Corporation -2.53% 2.47% -12.42% -18.21% -33.4% -7.9% Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 1.11% 2.25% 0.63% 7.07% 1.92% 14.8%

For the past year State Street Corporation has -7.9% weaker performance while Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. has 14.8% stronger performance.

Summary

State Street Corporation beats Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product- and participant-level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; and performance, risk, and compliance analytics. It also provides investment management services, such as investment management, investment research, and investment advisory services to corporations, public funds, and other sophisticated investors, as well as offers active and passive asset management strategies across equity, fixed-income, and cash asset classes. The company offers its products and services to mutual funds, collective investment funds and other investment pools, corporate and public retirement plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments, and investment managers. State Street Corporation was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.