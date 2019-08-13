State Street Corporation (STT) and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BHV) Contrasting side by side

State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BHV) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio State Street Corporation 63 1.64 N/A 5.89 9.86 BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 16 15.28 N/A 0.35 47.47

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to State Street Corporation. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. State Street Corporation’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 represents State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BHV)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets State Street Corporation 0.00% 10.9% 0.9% BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for State Street Corporation and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score State Street Corporation 2 4 2 2.25 BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 0 0 0 0.00

$64.75 is State Street Corporation’s average target price while its potential upside is 26.61%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both State Street Corporation and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust are owned by institutional investors at 93.1% and 2.94% respectively. State Street Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.19% of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) State Street Corporation -2.53% 2.47% -12.42% -18.21% -33.4% -7.9% BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 1.81% -3.67% 2.47% 6.44% 1.47% 7.24%

For the past year State Street Corporation has -7.9% weaker performance while BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has 7.24% stronger performance.

Summary

State Street Corporation beats on 7 of the 10 factors BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product- and participant-level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; and performance, risk, and compliance analytics. It also provides investment management services, such as investment management, investment research, and investment advisory services to corporations, public funds, and other sophisticated investors, as well as offers active and passive asset management strategies across equity, fixed-income, and cash asset classes. The company offers its products and services to mutual funds, collective investment funds and other investment pools, corporate and public retirement plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments, and investment managers. State Street Corporation was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.