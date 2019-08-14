State Street Corporation (STT) and 23135 (NYSEAMERICAN:EIV) Comparison side by side

State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) and 23135 (NYSEAMERICAN:EIV), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio State Street Corporation 63 1.60 N/A 5.89 9.86 23135 N/A 0.00 N/A -0.29 0.00

Table 1 highlights State Street Corporation and 23135’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) and 23135 (NYSEAMERICAN:EIV)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets State Street Corporation 0.00% 10.9% 0.9% 23135 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for State Street Corporation and 23135.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score State Street Corporation 2 4 2 2.25 23135 0 0 0 0.00

State Street Corporation’s consensus target price is $64.75, while its potential upside is 29.81%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

State Street Corporation and 23135 has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 93.1% and 44.99%. 0.6% are State Street Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 23135 has 2.95% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) State Street Corporation -2.53% 2.47% -12.42% -18.21% -33.4% -7.9% 23135 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product- and participant-level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; and performance, risk, and compliance analytics. It also provides investment management services, such as investment management, investment research, and investment advisory services to corporations, public funds, and other sophisticated investors, as well as offers active and passive asset management strategies across equity, fixed-income, and cash asset classes. The company offers its products and services to mutual funds, collective investment funds and other investment pools, corporate and public retirement plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments, and investment managers. State Street Corporation was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.